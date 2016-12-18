Pleasure being on the cover of @nkdmag December issue. One of the easiest shoots I've ever been a part of. You guys are great! Link in bio 👇🏼#cover #magazine #nkd #dwts #worldofdance #hairspraylive #naked #butnotnaked #shouldIBeNaked? #livewithpassion #TodayIAm
Today's the day!!! Special performance on @dancingabc and the release of my first concept video on my new YouTube channel. Original music , tap , body percussion , tango etc. With Violin by the incomparable @lindseystirling . It will be the first of many to come. Linc in Bio👆🏼
Go to the edge of the cliff and jump off. Build your wings on the way Down. #takingchances
When you can't wait to get in the bath #jumpIn #clean #longday #passionprojects #hardestworkersIntheRoom
Zipee Dee do dah. Zipee Dee day! My oh my what a wonderful crazy long hair due. Just so pumped on life . Haha 😂 cutting it off this weekend for my next role. Kind of bummed
Bringing donuts to the gym ? #CRUEL #nationaldonutday Also realized it keeps the trainers in business. Smart plan!
El es Derek Hough un bailarín profesional que ha concursado en el reality "Dancing with the stars" y ha dejado huella con su increíble talento. Pues parece que no sólo por el talento sino por su increíble pinta de galán, Jennifer López habría puesto sus ojos en él.
Diversos medios aseguran que la cantante estaría saliendo con ese sexy bailarín quien tiene además un físico de infarto por el que muchas hoy envidiarían a la "Diva del Bronx".
La sesión de fotos lésbica de Kim Kardashian con su hermana Khloe
