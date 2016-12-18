El es Derek Hough un bailarín profesional que ha concursado en el reality "Dancing with the stars" y ha dejado huella con su increíble talento. Pues parece que no sólo por el talento sino por su increíble pinta de galán, Jennifer López habría puesto sus ojos en él.

Diversos medios aseguran que la cantante estaría saliendo con ese sexy bailarín quien tiene además un físico de infarto por el que muchas hoy envidiarían a la "Diva del Bronx".