El conmovedor mensaje que envió Vin Diesel a su fallecido amigo Paul Walker

/ 22 DIC 2016 - 03:58 CET

Falta poco para el estreno de la nueva entrega de "Rapidos y Furiosos" y el actor recordó una promesa que le hizo a su amigo de toda la saga.

En los días de grabaciones de la más reciente entrega de la cinta "Rápidos y Furiosos" la super estrella de Hollywood Vin Diesel recordó a su más cercano amigo Paul Walker, quien aunque no está de cuerpo presente con él, sí se encuentra en cada uno de sus pensamientos.

El actor ha dejado un conmovedor mensaje en el que recuerda a su fallecido compañero de fórmula y que ha sacado lágrimas en los fans tanto de la cinta próxima a estrenarse como los de cada uno de los actores.

“El arduo camino a la producción, el reto de filmar este último capítulo. El tráiler que rompió récords en su debut y el mundo sorprendido por lo que implicaba el oscuro camino… Tú, Pablo, me has dado fuerza, propósito y resolución. Te prometí que haríamos algo de lo que estuvieras orgulloso y rezo porque lo hayamos logrado. Te extraño. La familia ante todo” 

