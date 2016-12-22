The arduous road to production, the challenging task of filming this latest chapter. The record breaking trailer debut and the shocked world at what the dark road implied... you Pablo have given me strength... purpose and resolve. I promised you we would make something you would be proud of and I pray that we have... miss you. Family above everything! #happytorettotuesday
Truly one of those guys who's inspired tons of people, with the knowledge of cars and the movies he has been in. Paul has always been a person who inspired me to become a car enthusiast. Ever since the fast and the furious franchise came out.
Just love..❤️
Can't. Get. Enough. ❤️💔
I will always need this in my life..😘❤️
Brothers😘 hope you guys are having a good day!
Throwing it back to the very beginning..❤️
En los días de grabaciones de la más reciente entrega de la cinta "Rápidos y Furiosos" la super estrella de Hollywood Vin Diesel recordó a su más cercano amigo Paul Walker, quien aunque no está de cuerpo presente con él, sí se encuentra en cada uno de sus pensamientos.
El actor ha dejado un conmovedor mensaje en el que recuerda a su fallecido compañero de fórmula y que ha sacado lágrimas en los fans tanto de la cinta próxima a estrenarse como los de cada uno de los actores.
“El arduo camino a la producción, el reto de filmar este último capítulo. El tráiler que rompió récords en su debut y el mundo sorprendido por lo que implicaba el oscuro camino… Tú, Pablo, me has dado fuerza, propósito y resolución. Te prometí que haríamos algo de lo que estuvieras orgulloso y rezo porque lo hayamos logrado. Te extraño. La familia ante todo”
