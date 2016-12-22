DUAS LINDAS! Camila Cabello X Hailey Baldwin pic.twitter.com/OfLeTmuICQ— Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) 21 de diciembre de 2016
"I'll only have you if you're sweeter than my solitude"
Una foto publicada por Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) el
Una foto publicada por Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) el
it is our second time at the @billboard #BillboardWomenInMusic and the energy in that room is always so powerful. all of us women coming together to celebrate each other and honor each other, our idols speaking of the mountains they had to climb and the demons they had to conquer and fueling us with the inspiration that we need in times of doubt. last night we filled in for a very special woman @meghan_trainor (wishing u a speedy recovery we all missed u so much last night)... and it was an honor to be surrounded by these stories of women that go out every day into the world and ignore anybody that tells them no and that they can't do it and they follow the voice that leads them to their craziest dreams and to that room last night. Very grateful to be there.. and go girls!!! we r magical as hell
Una foto publicada por Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) el
Una foto publicada por Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) el
we played bad things at Madison square garden for the first time tonight ...watching people in the crowd singing the words back w a smile on their face is the best and most overwhelming feeling and it will never get old. I just wanna give a huge thank u to u guys for giving us the opportunity to live out our dreams and share what we love w the world... @machinegunkelly it is an honor to share the stage w u and I'm so thankful to live this out w u!!! It's 1 am and I've been up for a long time so I might not be making sense but coming to u from the heart feeling so grateful for everything and tonight both performances with 5H and MGK were awesome/ love u
Una foto publicada por Camila Cabello (@camila_cabello) el
Archivado en:
Camila Cabello anunció hace unos días su retiro definitivo de Fifth Harmony y desde ese entonces no se le había visto en ningún evento público.
La estrella de pop decidió alejarse de los medios y pasar tiempo con su padre en Miami.
She looks so cute here. . . . . #camilacabello
Una foto publicada por @allysintrash el
Fotogalerías más vistas
La sesión de fotos lésbica de Kim Kardashian con su hermana Khloe
Jennifer López estaría iniciando una relación con este famoso cantante
trending
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00