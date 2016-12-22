Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Así se ve Camila Cabello tras abandonar Fifth Harmony

/ 22 DIC 2016 - 13:31 CET

La estrella pop después de tener una semana agitada decidió pasar tiempo con su padre.

Camila Cabello anunció hace unos días su retiro definitivo de Fifth Harmony y desde ese entonces no se le había visto en ningún evento público.

La estrella de pop decidió alejarse de los medios y pasar tiempo con su padre en Miami.

She looks so cute here. . . . . #camilacabello

Una foto publicada por @allysintrash el

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

