it is our second time at the @billboard #BillboardWomenInMusic and the energy in that room is always so powerful. all of us women coming together to celebrate each other and honor each other, our idols speaking of the mountains they had to climb and the demons they had to conquer and fueling us with the inspiration that we need in times of doubt. last night we filled in for a very special woman @meghan_trainor (wishing u a speedy recovery we all missed u so much last night)... and it was an honor to be surrounded by these stories of women that go out every day into the world and ignore anybody that tells them no and that they can't do it and they follow the voice that leads them to their craziest dreams and to that room last night. Very grateful to be there.. and go girls!!! we r magical as hell
Camila Cabello parece que tiene múltiples propuestas después de su salida de la agrupación Fith Harmony y no precisamente de índole músical.
A la talentosa joven le llegó una caliente propuesta de trabajo que a muchos hizo delirar, un portal de entretenimiento para adultos le ofreció convertirse en toda una estrella porno. La particular oferta de trabajo del sitio "Pornhub" alcanzó a ser compartida más de 4 mil veces en poco tiempo.
Y aunque Camila no he respondido nada al respecto, muchos suponen que se negará ante tal oferta que tiene muchos ceros a la izquierda.
Need a new job @camilacabello97 ?— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) December 19, 2016
