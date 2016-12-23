Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La nueva y erótica profesión de Camila Cabello que tiene a sus fanáticos llorando de tristeza

/ 23 DIC 2016 - 21:44 CET

La cantante recibió una caliente propuesta para convertirse en una "pornstar"

Camila Cabello parece que tiene múltiples propuestas después de su salida de la agrupación Fith Harmony y no precisamente de índole músical.

A la talentosa joven le llegó una caliente propuesta de trabajo que a muchos hizo delirar, un portal de entretenimiento para adultos le ofreció convertirse en toda una estrella porno. La particular oferta de trabajo del sitio "Pornhub" alcanzó a ser compartida más de 4 mil veces en poco tiempo.

Y aunque Camila no he respondido nada al respecto, muchos suponen que se negará ante tal oferta que tiene muchos ceros a la izquierda.

    Miguel Molina

    La nueva y erótica profesión de Camila Cabello que tiene a sus fanáticos llorando de tristeza

