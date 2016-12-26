Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La celebración de navidad de Miley Cyrus con su prometido Liam Hemsworth

/ 26 DIC 2016 - 16:39 CET

La pareja compartió junto a la familia Cyrus y sus mascotas.

La pareja compartió las fotografías de su primera navidad juntos tras reconciliarse a comienzos de este 2016.

Happy Hollydaze! ☃️❄️🎄 #bestpresentwrappereva

Una foto publicada por Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) el

En las imágenes Miley Cyrus sale junto a sus padres, Tish y Billy Ray Cyrus, y la madre de Liam, Leonie.

 

 

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

La celebración de navidad de Miley Cyrus con su prometido Liam Hemsworth

