Listado oficial de Las 40 canciones más importantes del año

Conoce las 40 canciones más importantes de 2016 para LOS 40 COLOMBIA:

1. The Chainsmokers ft Halsey – Closer

2. Sia – ft Sean Paul - Cheap Thrills

3. Drake - feat. Kyla & Wizkid - One Dance

4. Justin Bieber – Sorry

5. Rihanna ft Drake – Work

6. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

7. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You

8. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself

9. Justin Timberlake - Can't stop the feeling

10. Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water

11. Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners - This Girl

12. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean

13. Twenty One Pilots – Streesed Out

14. DJ Snake – Middle

15. The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down ft. Daya

16. Mike Posner ft Seeb - I Took A Pill In Ibiza

17. Drake ft. Rihanna - Too Good

18. Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Work from Home

19. Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore

20. El Freaky - Bad Boys

21. Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

22. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy

23. Matt Simons - Deepend - Catch & Release

24. Twenty one pilots - Ride

25. Major Lazer - Light It Up

26. Calvin Harris - My Way

27. Lukas Graham - 7 Years

28. Dua Lipa - Be The One

29. David Guetta feat Sia & Fetty Wap - Bang My Head

30. Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

31. Sia ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Greatest

32. Yall - Hundred Miles

33. Willy William - Ego

34. Profetas - Tiempo

35. Desiigner - Panda

36. Kent Jones - Dont Mind

37. Systema Solar - Rumbera

38. Adele - Hello

39. Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul – Rockabye

40. Disclosure - Jaded