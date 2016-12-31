Listado oficial de Las 40 canciones más importantes del año
The Chainsmokers se coronó como la #1 del 2016 con su éxito mundial "Closer"
Conoce las 40 canciones más importantes de 2016 para LOS 40 COLOMBIA:
1. The Chainsmokers ft Halsey – Closer
2. Sia – ft Sean Paul - Cheap Thrills
3. Drake - feat. Kyla & Wizkid - One Dance
4. Justin Bieber – Sorry
5. Rihanna ft Drake – Work
6. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
7. DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You
8. Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
9. Justin Timberlake - Can't stop the feeling
10. Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water
11. Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners - This Girl
12. DNCE - Cake By The Ocean
13. Twenty One Pilots – Streesed Out
14. DJ Snake – Middle
15. The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down ft. Daya
16. Mike Posner ft Seeb - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
17. Drake ft. Rihanna - Too Good
18. Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign - Work from Home
19. Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - We Don't Talk Anymore
20. El Freaky - Bad Boys
21. Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
22. The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk - Starboy
23. Matt Simons - Deepend - Catch & Release
24. Twenty one pilots - Ride
25. Major Lazer - Light It Up
26. Calvin Harris - My Way
27. Lukas Graham - 7 Years
28. Dua Lipa - Be The One
29. David Guetta feat Sia & Fetty Wap - Bang My Head
30. Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
31. Sia ft. Kendrick Lamar - The Greatest
32. Yall - Hundred Miles
33. Willy William - Ego
34. Profetas - Tiempo
35. Desiigner - Panda
36. Kent Jones - Dont Mind
37. Systema Solar - Rumbera
38. Adele - Hello
39. Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul – Rockabye
40. Disclosure - Jaded