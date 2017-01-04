The Official KYLIE JENNER 2017 calendar with @terryrichardson launches on KylieJennerShop.com December 10th 😩🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 all exclusive terry photos. Check out my snapchat for a preview xoxo !
The KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar BY @terryrichardson available NOW on KylieJennerShop.com ❤️❤️
Sneek peak from the KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar dropping December 10th on KylieJennerShop.com @thekylieshop
@terryrichardson X KYLIEJENNER2017 Calendar Sneak Peek. Dropping this Saturday on KylieJennerShop.com
@KylieJenner isn't your birthday the 10th?! Living for this calendar by the way pic.twitter.com/c6OYjUy5JX— Amber (@AmberSatriano) December 25, 2016
@KylieJenner told my dad to buy me the Kylie calendar I don't think he expected this 😂👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/asGtlGSRXu— Marcie (@Mars_elaine) December 18, 2016
Kylie Jenner ha lanzado el tan esperado calendario para el 2017, muchos de sus fans la tendrán acompañándoles mes a mes con unas fotos sexys, atrevidas y demasiado sugerentes.
Todo parece estar perfecto en este sensual material en donde se ve en todo su esplendor el cuerpo y las curvas de la polémica Kardashian, salvo un pequeño detalle que dejó pasar, por el que muchos de sus seguidores hoy se burlan.
La celebridad marcó mal una fecha muy especial, ni más ni menos que su cumpleaños. Inmediatamente sus seguidores criticaron este descuido destacando que en lugar de poner 10 de agosto, el calendario de la propia Kylie marca su celebración de la vida 8 días después, el 20 del mismo mes.
¡No puede ser, esto sólo le pasa a ella!
Sneek peak from the KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar dropping December 10th on KylieJennerShop.com @thekylieshop
Watch the behind the scenes video from my Calendar Shoot on the Kylie Jenner Official App now!
