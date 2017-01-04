Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El error del calendario de Kylie Jenner que tiene a sus fans en shock

/ 4 ENE 2017 - 20:45 CET

La polémica Kardashian ha dejado a muchos más que admirados con las sugestivas fotos para acompañar el 2017 pero se le pasó un pequeño detalle.

Kylie Jenner ha lanzado el tan esperado calendario para el 2017, muchos de sus fans la tendrán acompañándoles mes a mes con unas fotos sexys, atrevidas y demasiado sugerentes.

Todo parece estar perfecto en este sensual material en donde se ve en todo su esplendor el cuerpo y las curvas de la polémica Kardashian, salvo un pequeño detalle que dejó pasar, por el que muchos de sus seguidores hoy se burlan.

La celebridad marcó mal una fecha muy especial, ni más ni menos que su cumpleaños. Inmediatamente sus seguidores criticaron este descuido destacando que en lugar de poner 10 de agosto, el calendario de la propia Kylie marca su celebración de la vida 8 días después, el 20 del mismo mes.

¡No puede ser, esto sólo le pasa a ella!

Sneek peak from the KYLIEJENNER2017 calendar dropping December 10th on KylieJennerShop.com @thekylieshop

Una foto publicada por Kylie (@kyliejenner) el

Watch the behind the scenes video from my Calendar Shoot on the Kylie Jenner Official App now!

Un vídeo publicado por Kylie (@kyliejenner) el

    Miguel Molina

