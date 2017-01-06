Rihanna Has a Cool and Cozy Airport Shoe Trick https://t.co/AM8ZO6dL7p pic.twitter.com/ckwoC6D7by— Matthews Ohotto (@MatthewsOhotto) January 3, 2017
#Airport Style: #Rihanna arrives NYC in #FENTYxPUMA parka jacket https://t.co/b20aNRUoWp #singer #style #travel #black #Nigeria #music #cute pic.twitter.com/0j5IdDidNK— KOKO TV Nigeria (@KOKOTV_NG) January 4, 2017
London must've been really good to her she looks happy. 2nd Jan Rihanna at JFK Airport New York pic.twitter.com/BZGZEHh8ZZ— RihannaOfficial (@RihannaNavySA_D) January 3, 2017
A tie-dye @OfficialRodarte tracksuit, PVC coat and pool slides with socks at the airport? Yes, if you're @rihanna: https://t.co/mZxw1QC3nl pic.twitter.com/Vc20qLlvBt— Harper's BAZAAR (@BAZAARAustralia) January 6, 2017
41 HQ photos - Rihanna arriving at JFK airport after a trip to London, Jan 2nd. https://t.co/KA2aJfSXsR pic.twitter.com/45tFYRDFwe— Ultimate Rihanna (@URihannaFansite) January 3, 2017
8th of January ~ Arriving at 'LAX' airport in LA pic.twitter.com/rKDhncHBBQ— Rihanna (@fashawnkiIla) December 30, 2016
Rihanna at LAX Airport in LA tonight pic.twitter.com/pZpxavhuH1— Rihanna Data (@RihannaData) December 17, 2016
#Throwback 4 years ago, on Nov. 12, 2012, Rihanna had been spotted at LAX Airport, 2 days before her 777 Tour started. pic.twitter.com/gffy9IqbSL— Rihanna-Fenty.com (@RihannaReplay) November 12, 2016
Archivado en:
Rihanna es la burla de muchos de sus seguidores en los últimos días, por este terrible atuendo en el que fue captada en un aeropuerto a punto de abordar un vuelo.
Algunos de sus fanáticos afirman que a "Riri" le sonó tan tarde el despertador que prácticamente se fue en "pijama" para tomar el avión y es que a decir verdad su pinta confirma esta teoría.
Esta vez la cantante de Barbados dejó a un lado su vanidad con tal de no perder su vuelo y aunque lo logró hoy es la comidilla de muchos en las redes sociales. #SeVeTerrible
Fotogalerías más vistas
El apasionado beso de Cara Delevingne y Kendall Jenner que todos quieren ver
trending
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00