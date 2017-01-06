Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tendencias

Hoy en 40

El horroroso atuendo de Rihanna en un aeropuerto, asombra a sus fans

/ 6 ENE 2017 - 19:59 CET

Siempre la hemos visto tocando límites de distintos looks pero al parecer en esta ocasión para muchos se le olvidó quitarse la ropa que usa para dormir.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Rihanna es la burla de muchos de sus seguidores en los últimos días, por este terrible atuendo en el que fue captada en un aeropuerto a punto de abordar un vuelo.

Algunos de sus fanáticos afirman que a "Riri" le sonó tan tarde el despertador que prácticamente se fue en "pijama" para tomar el avión y es que a decir verdad su pinta confirma esta teoría.

Esta vez la cantante de Barbados dejó a un lado su vanidad con tal de no perder su vuelo y aunque lo logró hoy es la comidilla de muchos en las redes sociales. #SeVeTerrible

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    El apasionado beso de Cara Delevingne y Kendall Jenner que todos quieren ver

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    Las duras críticas de Selena Gómez a Maluma que encienden las redes

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    La cara más fea de Cara Delevingne que sorprende a sus fanáticos

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    El horroroso atuendo de Rihanna en un aeropuerto, asombra a sus fans

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    Shanon de Lima tiene nuevo pretendiente y se lo presenta a Marc Anthony

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina
    los40 1.235.282 social influence

    trending

    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00