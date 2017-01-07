Thank you for the amazing outfit❤️ #Repost @balmain ・・・ #AriadnaGutierrez wears #BALMAINFW16 to movie premiere in Mexico City. #BALMAINARMY
Una foto publicada por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) el
Thank you for being the best mentor I could ever ask for!! Gracias por ser el mejor mentor del mundo! @vindiesel @xxxmovie ❤️❤️
Una foto publicada por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) el
@rubyrose @vindiesel @nickyjampr @xxxmovie
Una foto publicada por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) el
Así se llega a una premiere 🌸 #missuniverse #misscolombia #ariadnagutierrez #xxxthereturnofxandercage
Una foto publicada por New Colombia MU (@newcolombiamu) el
Así lució Ariadna Gutiérrez, Miss Colombia 2015 y 1era Finalista del Miss Universo en la premiere de la Película #XxxTheMovie en México. #MissColombia #AriadnaGutierrez #1stRunnerUp #MissUniverse #beauty #queen #pageant #goddes #gorgeous #model #topmodel #glamour #glam #perfection #likeme #follow #followme #picoftheday
Una foto publicada por Beauty Queens 👑 (@reinasdebellezave) el
@ninadobrev and @rubyrose as well as @vindiesel, @nickyjampr, @deepikapadukone, @gutierrezary and #DJCaruso at the premiere of "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" in Mexico! • • • • • #NinaDobrev e #RubyRose, assim como o #VinDiesel, #NickyJam, #DeepikaPadukone, #AriadnaGutierrez e #DJCaruso na estreia de "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" no México!
Una foto publicada por Os Messiah (@osmessiah) el
El tiempo de Dios es perfecto! 🙏✌❤@gutierrezary @xxxmovie @latinwe #AriadnaGutierrez #Latina #MissColombia #XxxTheMovie #LoveHer #InLove #Perfect #outfit
Una foto publicada por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezaryfcs) el
Archivado en:
El estreno de la película ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ tuvo lugar en México y contó con la participación del elenco principal; Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev y Ruby Rose. También asistieron Nicky Jam, quien brilló con su interpretación y por supuesto, no podía faltar Ariadna Gutierrez.
La ex señorita Colombia fue alabada por unos y criticada por otros debido al traje que usó en la alfombra roja. La pinta de Ariadna fue un enterizo negro, tipo ‘flamenco’ con encaje y un top del mismo color que le hizo lucir una cintura delgada y unas curvas envidiables.
❤️❤️❤️❤️love you guys !! Que noche tan increíble!
Un vídeo publicado por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) el
¿Ustedes qué piensan del atuendo de Ariadna? ¡Juzguen ustedes!
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00