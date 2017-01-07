Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Critican a Ariadna Gutierrez por su atuendo en el estreno de ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’

/ 7 ENE 2017 - 21:42 CET

La pinta flamenca de Ariadna fue el centro de burlas en redes.

El estreno de la película ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ tuvo lugar en México y contó con la participación del elenco principal; Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev y Ruby Rose. También asistieron Nicky Jam, quien brilló con su interpretación y por supuesto, no podía faltar Ariadna Gutierrez.

La ex señorita Colombia fue alabada por unos y criticada por otros debido al traje que usó en la alfombra roja. La pinta de Ariadna fue un enterizo negro, tipo ‘flamenco’ con encaje y un top del mismo color que le hizo lucir una cintura delgada y unas curvas envidiables.

❤️❤️❤️❤️love you guys !! Que noche tan increíble!

Un vídeo publicado por Ariadna Gutierrez (@gutierrezary) el

¿Ustedes qué piensan del atuendo de Ariadna? ¡Juzguen ustedes!

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

