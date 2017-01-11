When you and your bestie love each other wayyyyyy tooooo much❤️💙 #redandblue #yungsmurf #besties #bff #loveyou
Una foto publicada por BELLA (@bellathorne) el
Can you spot a pink haired bunny hiding?:) #mybunny #familyfirst
Una foto publicada por BELLA (@bellathorne) el
Moments before it was #2017 !!!
Una foto publicada por BELLA (@bellathorne) el
i love this friendship so much 💙 so #kiewt @bellathorne @dani_thorne @bellapendergast pic.twitter.com/ZjAj52RxSU— bellarina (@BellaTismydrug) January 7, 2017
Agradezco por esto ❤💘 #FriendshipGoals las amo 💖💕 @bellathorne @bellapendergast pic.twitter.com/DIE0bGlWGi— Girl.almighty (@bthorne1d) November 24, 2016
My angels @bellathorne @bellapendergast pic.twitter.com/P0QYyGI7gR— Betül (@betul_529) October 9, 2016
i love this picture, it seems two sleeping angels 💜 @bellathorne @bellapendergast pic.twitter.com/o7aBuWuJYj— toia (@bellatgirl) September 30, 2016
— sometimes i feel like we've been besties the whole life.— ᏴᎬᏞᏞᎪᎡᏆNᎪ(⺣◡⺣)♡ (@oh_BellaThorne) August 28, 2016
🌴 #bellathorne #bellapendergast 🌴 pic.twitter.com/9NKbwVz5s0
Archivado en:
Después que Bella Thorne nos dejara con la duda al cerrar 2016 respecto si realmente hubo algo serio con Charlie Puth, ahora nos deja más que locos con las imágenes subidas de tono que vuelve a protagonizar con su amiga inseparable Bella Pedergast.
En una alocada fiesta la modelo y actriz no se ha cohibido ni un sólo segundo y muchos hoy comentan las imágenes en donde le da un beso a su querida compañera de fiesta y hasta hace un sexy twerking con ella.
El video está rodando por la red demostrando que para Thorne no existe límite en el momento de demostrar su afecto.
When you and your bestie love each other wayyyyyy tooooo much❤️💙 #redandblue #yungsmurf #besties #bff #loveyou
Una foto publicada por BELLA (@bellathorne) el
