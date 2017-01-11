Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El candente beso de Bella Thorne con otra mujer deja a muchos sin respiración

/ 11 ENE 2017 - 03:22 CET

Ya estamos acostumbrados a que la hermosa modelo y actriz nos deje con la boca abierta con sus locuras y en 2017 no podía quedarse atrás con semejante video en donde hace hasta twerking.

Después que Bella Thorne nos dejara con la duda al cerrar 2016 respecto si realmente hubo algo serio con Charlie Puth, ahora nos deja más que locos con las imágenes subidas de tono que vuelve a protagonizar con su amiga inseparable Bella Pedergast.

En una alocada fiesta la modelo y actriz no se ha cohibido ni un sólo segundo y muchos hoy comentan las imágenes en donde le da un beso a su querida compañera de fiesta y hasta hace un sexy twerking con ella.

El video está rodando por la red demostrando que para Thorne no existe límite en el momento de demostrar su afecto.

When you and your bestie love each other wayyyyyy tooooo much❤️💙 #redandblue #yungsmurf #besties #bff #loveyou

Una foto publicada por BELLA (@bellathorne) el

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

