El apasionado beso de Selena Gómez y The Weeknd causa sensación

/ 11 ENE 2017 - 23:55 CET

La cantante fue captada en cámaras cuando se mostraba muy cariñosa con el intérprete en las calles de Santa Mónica.

Ni Maluma, ni Zayn Malik, no ninguno de esos, al parecer ya sabemos por quien late el corazón de Selena Gómez y muy fuerte.

Se han difundido unas imágenes muy dicientes de la famosa cantante pop con uno de los cantantes del momento, el talentoso The Weeknd, en ellas se están dando un apasionado beso mientras caminan por las calles de Santa Mónica, según informa un importante diario estadounidense.

Y aunque las fotos hablan por sí solas, al parecer los fanáticos de las dos estrellas de la música están a la espera de la confirmación del romance por medio de alguna de las redes sociales de los directamente involucrados.

Si no lo sospechabas, aquí te dejamos el primer romance del 2017.

    Miguel Molina

