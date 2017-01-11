Selena Gomez and Abel were spotted kissing! So what do you think of the couple? pic.twitter.com/5CsZ7mv8ry— The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 11, 2017
The Weeknd is officially dating Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/CyfYgy5LRB— Hip Hop (@HipHop) January 11, 2017
Selena Gomez x The Weeknd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fSQcclrwKt— Snap: Arthurqn (@ArthurTheReal) January 11, 2017
New/Old rare picture of Selena during a photoshoot years ago! 😍#selenagomez
Una foto publicada por OUEENLENA 💕 (@myhappyselena) el
Una foto publicada por Selena Gomez best fan page (@selenagomez_best_fan_page) el
@theweeknd #theweeknd #xo #theweekndlyrics #theweekndquotes #theweekndxo #abel #weeknd #xotheweeknd #xofans #xotilweoverdose #xo #twod #xotwod #abeltesfaye #L4L #Starboy
Una foto publicada por XO | The Weeknd (@abel_xo_weeknd) el
OMG!!! I don't believe in it! I love Selena. I love Abel. I'm happy for them but... but... BUT... @selenagomez @theweeknd #selenagomez #selena #gomez #theweeknd #selenator #selenators #xofamily #xofans
Una foto publicada por Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber (@_sel_jus) el
I don't ship them. But if she is happy thats alright. Stop saying you feel sorry for Bella. They broke up he is single. Selena isn't doing this to hurt Bella she is doing this because she likes Abel. Idk why Bella unfollowed Selena maybe she wasent that over with the relationship like she thought she was. No the weekends song isnt about Selena but that doesnt mean Selena has no ass. You shouldnt bodyshame people that don't have a natuarlly big ass or that dont have fake butt like nearly everyone this time. Lets see what happens maybe they are just flirting idk. And yes Selena is in the hollywood buisness. So its so normal that she will date someone in the same buisness. Stfu there are so many hollywood couples that love each other and dont just promote. @selenagomez @theweeknd #selenagomez #theweeknd #slutena
Una foto publicada por @savedbyselenaa el
Archivado en:
Ni Maluma, ni Zayn Malik, no ninguno de esos, al parecer ya sabemos por quien late el corazón de Selena Gómez y muy fuerte.
Se han difundido unas imágenes muy dicientes de la famosa cantante pop con uno de los cantantes del momento, el talentoso The Weeknd, en ellas se están dando un apasionado beso mientras caminan por las calles de Santa Mónica, según informa un importante diario estadounidense.
Y aunque las fotos hablan por sí solas, al parecer los fanáticos de las dos estrellas de la música están a la espera de la confirmación del romance por medio de alguna de las redes sociales de los directamente involucrados.
Si no lo sospechabas, aquí te dejamos el primer romance del 2017.
Selena Gomez and Abel were spotted kissing! So what do you think of the couple? pic.twitter.com/5CsZ7mv8ry— The Weeknd Charts (@ChartsTheWeeknd) January 11, 2017
