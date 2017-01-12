Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El terrible atuendo de Kim Kardashian que sus fans no pueden creer

/ 12 ENE 2017 - 23:47 CET

La polémica celebridad fue vista con su esposo Kanye West saliendo de un restaurante y su ropa es objeto de burlas en redes

Muchos ya se acostumbraron a ver a Kim Kardashian con muy poca ropa, mostrando su cuerpo voluptuoso y curvas de infarto, pues lo que subía a sus redes era precisamente eso. Pero lo que ha mostrado en este nuevo año es muy alejado de la Kim de siempre.

La polémica celebridad fue vista con su esposo Kanye West con un atuendo que ha causado polémica, pues es una sudadera y un jean roto que la hace ver poco sexy.

Al parecer la Kardashian no ha superado el mal rato que pasó en Paris en el robo que la alejó de los lentes de todo el mundo.

    Miguel Molina

