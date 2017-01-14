real skin alert 🚨 it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have "perfect skin" to be considered socially acceptable. I'm here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol
Hi I'm yung smurf and I'm a weirdo:) #yungsmurf #coloredhair #thursdaythoughts #tbt
Island girl 💚💎💙 #beach #vacation #mondayvibes #NYE fun fact! I tripped and landed right on my face after taking this photo
Hahahah I was tryin to be like my cool sister but she's better at it. Instead I just look like a dork with my leg on a wall hahaha 😑😂😁#swimseason #vacation #muchneeded
Chop chop 💙⚡️#newlook #blue #coloredhair
Rainbow girl 💜💚💙💛 #rainbow #hair #throwback #butitsnot #lol
Always love switching up my hair color. What's your fav color on me? 💚❤️💙#greenhair #redhair #mondaymood #playboy
Bella Thorne le hace honor a su nombre, es hermosa, tiene estilo y muchas mujeres quisieran tener la personalidad arrolladora que tiene la modelo para gritarle al mundo muchas verdades que muchos prefieren callar.
En esta oportunidad la actriz y modelo se dejó ver al natural mostrando que las mujeres deben aceptarse con todos sus defectos. En una fotografía que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram mostró orgullosa su problema de acné, con un mensaje que dejó a sus seguidores en shock.
“No es un secreto que lucho contra el acné. A veces es claro y otras veces no. Soy muy consciente de mí misma y constantemente me siento mal conmigo misma, pero no debería. Es normal tener acné. Todo el mundo lo tiene” escribió la espectacular modelo, al tiempo que agregó: "Es solamente nuestra sociedad y redes sociales las que nos dicen que tenemos que tener la piel perfecta para ser considerados aceptables. Estoy aquí para decirte que adiós con eso. Yo voy a mostrar mi piel por lo que es. No me importa lo que digan“
De modo que la joven y talentosa artista acepta sus imperfecciones sin miedo a la crítica y le da a muchas mujeres de su edad una valiosa lección.
