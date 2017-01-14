Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tendencias

Hoy en 40

Bella Thorne muestra orgullosa su acné y sus fanáticos quedan en shock

/ 14 ENE 2017 - 18:52 CET

La actriz y modelo dejó ver las imperfecciones que tiene en la piel, mostrándole a todos que se quiere acepta tal cual es.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Bella Thorne le hace honor a su nombre, es hermosa, tiene estilo y muchas mujeres quisieran tener la personalidad arrolladora que tiene la modelo para gritarle al mundo muchas verdades que muchos prefieren callar.

En esta oportunidad la actriz y modelo se dejó ver al natural mostrando que las mujeres deben aceptarse con todos sus defectos. En una fotografía que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram mostró orgullosa su problema de acné, con un mensaje que dejó a sus seguidores en shock.

“No es un secreto que lucho contra el acné. A veces es claro y otras veces no. Soy muy consciente de mí misma y constantemente me siento mal conmigo misma, pero no debería. Es normal tener acné. Todo el mundo lo tiene” escribió la espectacular modelo, al tiempo que agregó: "Es solamente nuestra sociedad y redes sociales las que nos dicen que tenemos que tener la piel perfecta para ser considerados aceptables. Estoy aquí para decirte que adiós con eso. Yo voy a mostrar mi piel por lo que es. No me importa lo que digan“

De modo que la joven y talentosa artista acepta sus imperfecciones sin miedo a la crítica y le da a muchas mujeres de su edad una valiosa lección.

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    El comprometedor mensaje de de Lauren Jauregui a Lucy Vives en su cumpleaños

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    ¿Qué le paso a la cara de Lindsay Lohan?

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    El drástico cambio de look de Kylie Jenner que impresiona a sus fans

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    La polémica foto de Madonna donde muestra sus partes íntimas

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    El drástico cambio de look de Selena Gómez con el que luce totalmente renovada

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina
    los40 1.236.045 social influence

    trending

    • #DevuelvanLos40
    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00