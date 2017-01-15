THANK YOU to Jason Williams & Triumph Photobooth for documenting #JOECHELLA last night! triumphphotobooth.com http://bit.ly/triphotoyelp
Goodnight Los Angeles!!! #JOECHELLA #whollywood
"I Want It That Way" with @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA
Thanks to everyone that made it out tonight! And thank you @djhapa & @steelpantherkicksass for bringing down the house!!! #JOECHELLA 40 @whollywoodhotel
"Girl You Really Got Me" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA #whollywood
"Sweet Child O' Mine" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA #whollywood
@peeweeherman came to my birthday party!!! #PeeWeesBigHoliday #JOECHELLA #Repost @hossridesagain ・・・ A #Batman threesome. #Cobblepot #Gilzean #Deathstroke Happy Birthday bro... @joemanganiello @peeweeherman @dccomics
Sofía Vergara cada vez más le demuestra a su esposo Joe Manganiello que es el amor de su vida y eso quedó más que claro en la reciente celebración de cumpleaños del actor, que fue por todo lo alto.
La barranquillera preparó una especie de festival llamado "Joechella" obviamente haciendo alusión al popular "Coachella" y realmente fue todo un evento de grandes proporciones ya que se presentó en vivo la banda de metal Steel Panther.
Joe agradeció a su querida esposa por tan grande celebración en donde además asistieron estrellas como Fergie y Jesse Tyler Ferguson, quienes compartieron además una gran torta en forma de guitarra de metal de la banda Van Halen. ¡Se lució la "Toti", es la verdad!
