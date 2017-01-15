Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

/ 15 ENE 2017 - 18:11 CET

La particular celebración fue llamada "Joechella" haciendo alusión al importante festival de música "Coachella" y realmente fue un fiestón por todo lo alto.

Sofía Vergara cada vez más le demuestra a su esposo Joe Manganiello que es el amor de su vida y eso quedó más que claro en la reciente celebración de cumpleaños del actor, que fue por todo lo alto.

La barranquillera preparó una especie de festival llamado "Joechella" obviamente haciendo alusión al popular "Coachella" y realmente fue todo un evento de grandes proporciones ya que se presentó en vivo la banda de metal Steel Panther.

Joe agradeció a su querida esposa por tan grande celebración en donde además asistieron estrellas como Fergie y Jesse Tyler Ferguson, quienes compartieron además una gran torta en forma de guitarra de metal de la banda Van Halen. ¡Se lució la "Toti", es la verdad!

    Miguel Molina

