Incredibly elated for the premiere of Revenge Body tomorrow!! 8/7c on E
Tune in to my new series, Revenge Body. This Thursday at 8/7 Central ONLY on E!
Thank you for the opportunity to allow me to help those who feel lost and silenced by their pasts. You are not alone and together we will get our happy and healthy back!! Revenge body is deeper than a physical transformation. It is a spiritual and emotional transformation. The physical part is a bonus! 😉 God bless you!!
If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would've laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way! But now I can't see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can't let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can't believe how far I have come! I almost can't believe that was me! If you've lost your motivation don't beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you're trying to achieve, you're way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday! #RevengeBody
Revenge Body!!! Coming to E!!!! I am sooooooo excited!!!! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽
A Khloé Kardashian siempre la han considerado dentro de su familia como el 'patito feo' pues nunca se ha caracterizado por tener un cuerpo perfecto e incluso saludable.
Pero esos momentos difíciles para la empresaria ya se han acabado, pues perdió 18 kilos y ahora parece otra persona. Khloe afirma que lo primero que tuvo que hacer para bajar de peso consistió en cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios, priorizando en su dieta el consumo de proteínas y verduras.
Debido al éxito que tuvo con su dieta, Khloe estrenó hace unos días un reality llamado 'Body Revenge', en donde un grupo de concursantes se someterá a un duro plan de entrenamiento y dieta para perder peso.
