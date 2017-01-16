Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Así luce Khloe Kardashian, el ‘patito feo’ del clan que perdió 18 Kilos

/ 16 ENE 2017 - 16:07 CET

La hermana de Kim decidió cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios y le dio un giro a su vida.

A Khloé Kardashian siempre la han considerado dentro de su familia como el 'patito feo' pues nunca se ha caracterizado por tener un cuerpo perfecto e incluso saludable.

Pero esos momentos difíciles para la empresaria ya se han acabado, pues perdió 18 kilos y ahora parece otra persona. Khloe afirma que lo primero que tuvo que hacer para bajar de peso consistió en cambiar sus hábitos alimenticios, priorizando en su dieta el consumo de proteínas y verduras.

Debido al éxito que tuvo con su dieta, Khloe estrenó hace unos días un reality llamado 'Body Revenge', en donde un grupo de concursantes se someterá a un duro plan de entrenamiento y dieta para perder peso.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

