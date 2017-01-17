Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

Música

Hoy en 40

Llega Jonas Blue con ‘Perfect Strangers’ en #Lyrics40

Si estás cansado de no saberte la letra de las canciones, este espacio es para tí.

/ 17/01/2017 - 16:43 CET

Archivado en:

Facebook.com/jonasblue

Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

You were looking at me like you wanted to stay

When I saw you yesterday

I'm not wasting your time

I'm not playing no games

I see you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

Because you're here with me now

I don't want you to go

You're here with me now

I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come on now

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come on now

No one but you got me feeling this way

There's so much we can't explain

Maybe we're helping each other escape

I'm with you

Who knows the secret tomorrow will hold?

We don't really need to know

Because you're here with me now

I don't want you to go

You're here with me now

I don't want you to go

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason

Maybe we're perfect strangers

Maybe it's not forever

Maybe intellect will change us

Maybe we'll stay together

Maybe we'll walk away

Maybe we'll realize

We're only human

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come on now

Maybe we don't need no reason why

Come on, come on, come on now

(bis)

Avatar
Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

IMPERDIBLES

ver fotogalería

Joe Jonas posa semidesnudo y sus fans enloquecen

El ex Jonas Brother sigue siendo uno de los cantantes más sexys del momento y lo que se ve en estas fotos como modelo lo comprueban en su totalidad.

Miley Cyrus comparte fotos comprometedoras con sus amigos

La popular artista no tiene inconveniente alguno a la hora de enviar a sus más allegados imágenes que la retratan en su ámbito más íntimo.

El costoso regalo que le dio Drake a Jennifer Lopez

El rapero quiso sorprender a la diva del Bronx con un collar de diamantes de Tiffany and Co.

La extraña razón por la que Kylie Jenner siempre levanta los brazos en las fotos

Descubre por qué tiene esta particular manía la sexy celebridad, quien es séptima con más seguidores en Instagram.

El comprometedor mensaje de de Lauren Jauregui a Lucy Vives en su cumpleaños

La integrante de Fifth Harmony dejó claro su amor por la hija de Carlos Vives en un tierno mensaje celebrando un año más de vida de la joven.

¿Qué le paso a la cara de Lindsay Lohan?

La actriz reapareció después de 7 meses de ausencia en una alfombra roja y su aspecto dejó impresionados a sus fanáticos.

El drástico cambio de look de Kylie Jenner que impresiona a sus fans

La popular Kardashian ha sorprendido a sus fanáticos con un corte de pelo que habla del cambio que quiere proyectar la sexy "celebrity".

JLo es criticada en redes por subir esta foto con su hijo en Instagram

Jennifer López subió hace algunos días una fotografía a su instagram en donde aparece besando a su hijo en la boca. ante las críticas esto hizo con la imagen.

Maluma y Selena Gomez coquetean en Instagram

Los cantantes empezaron a seguirse hace unos días y se han dado varios 'likes'.

los40 1.236.488 social influence

trending

  • #DevuelvanLos40
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar

© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00