regram @welovesunnah "The Quran opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am." - Lindsay Lohan. May Allah guide you to the straight path. ❤✨ Aameen Am not sure if she converted yet, but i pray that may Allah almighty guide her to the islam. If any one knew about her kindly let me know, 🙏❤❤❤😇 #revert #Muslim #Islam #LindsayLohan #alhamdulillah #newsoftheday #islamispeace #mayallahease #worldwide #worldwidenews
Una foto publicada por Satria Gemamustika (@satria_gemamustika) el
Вот так вот 🤔 Линдси Лохан приняла Ислам ,очень надеемся что это не пиар .Хотите видео с ней ? #линдсилохан #lindsaylohan
Una foto publicada por Берем фото-отмечаем👤 (@kavkazskie__svadby__) el
Una foto publicada por @lindsaylohan 🇧🇷 (@lindsaylohanfc) el
Una foto publicada por GLAM HEAVEN (@glamheaven_) el
Una foto publicada por Loly (@actorsbeauty) el
Archivado en:
Lindsay Lohan es una de esas actrices de Hollywood de las que se puede esperar cualquier cosa y a pesar que en el pasado ha tenido serios problemas con las drogas y el alcohol, parece que este año ha sido el elegido por la artista para renovarse interiormente.
Diversos medios del mundo tienen los ojos puestos en la ex estrella de Disney quien eliminó todas sus fotos de su cuenta de Instagram con un mensaje muy particular que hace pensar a muchos que la actriz se convirtió al Islam; "Alaikum salam" una frase que significa "La paz esté contigo".
Además a muchos les ha causado curiosidad una imagen que anda rodando en la red, en donde aparece con una manta cubriendo su cabeza y con "El Corán" en la mano, libro sagrado para esa cultura.
¿Será que le llegó el tiempo de renovación interior? Muchos de sus seguidores aseguran que sí y están felices.
regram @welovesunnah "The Quran opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am." - Lindsay Lohan. May Allah guide you to the straight path. ❤✨ Aameen Am not sure if she converted yet, but i pray that may Allah almighty guide her to the islam. If any one knew about her kindly let me know, 🙏❤❤❤😇 #revert #Muslim #Islam #LindsayLohan #alhamdulillah #newsoftheday #islamispeace #mayallahease #worldwide #worldwidenews
Una foto publicada por Satria Gemamustika (@satria_gemamustika) el
Fotogalerías más vistas
Así luce Khloe Kardashian, el patito feo del clan que perdió 18 Kilos
Bella Thorne muestra orgullosa su acné y sus fanáticos quedan en shock
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00