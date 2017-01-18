Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Lindsay Lohan se convierte al Islam y esta foto lo demuestra

/ 18 ENE 2017 - 22:23 CET

La actriz parece estar cansada de ser el centro de escándalos y malos comentarios, por lo que ahora cambió radical y espiritualmente.

Lindsay Lohan es una de esas actrices de Hollywood de las que se puede esperar cualquier cosa y a pesar que en el pasado ha tenido serios problemas con las drogas y el alcohol, parece que este año ha sido el elegido por la artista para renovarse interiormente.

Diversos medios del mundo tienen los ojos puestos en la ex estrella de Disney quien eliminó todas sus fotos de su cuenta de Instagram con un mensaje muy particular que hace pensar a muchos que la actriz se convirtió al Islam; "Alaikum salam" una frase que significa "La paz esté contigo".

Además a muchos les ha causado curiosidad una imagen que anda rodando en la red, en donde aparece con una manta cubriendo su cabeza y con "El Corán" en la mano, libro sagrado para esa cultura.

¿Será que le llegó el tiempo de renovación interior? Muchos de sus seguidores aseguran que sí y están felices.

    Miguel Molina

