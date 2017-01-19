Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

JLo muestra de más en estas fotos y calienta a más de uno

/ 19 ENE 2017 - 01:09 CET

Jennifer López vuelve a dar de qué hablar por una foto con un vestido que no le dejó nada a la imaginación a sus fervientes seguidores.

Jennifer López dejó ver más de la cuenta en unas fotografías que son difundidas en redes sociales y que han sido sensación en sus fieles seguidores.

La cantante que ha estado vinculada recientemente al cantante Drake, mostró sus atributos especialmente en un vestido transparente que muchos de sus fans han llenado de comentarios positivos y es que no todas las celebridades lucen así a sus 40 años.

    Miguel Molina

