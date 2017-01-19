Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Aprende bien la letra ‘Tuesday’ de Burak Yeter

¡Porque los martes también se peude rumbear!

/ 19/01/2017 - 17:15 CET

Got the club going up, on a Tuesday

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up, on a Tuesday

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Always workin' OT, overtime and outta town,

Things is crazy back home, it kills me that I'm not around.

I think we gettin' too deep, ain't no party on the weekend.

Upstairs I got Xans in an Advil bottle, I don't take them shits,

But you do, so I got ‘em

Got the club going up, on a Tuesday

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club going up, on a Tuesday

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up, on a Tuesday,

Got your girl in the cut, and she ain't choosey.

Club goin up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Got the club going up

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

