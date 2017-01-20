Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

Música

Hoy en 40

Es hora de aprenderte ‘Scars to Your Beautiful’ de Alessia Cara en #Lyrics40

/ 20/01/2017 - 16:46 CET

Archivado en:

Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

She just wants to be beautiful

She goes unnoticed, she knows no limits

She craves attention, she praises an image

She prays to be sculpted by the sculptor

Oh, she don't see the light that's shining

Deeper than the eyes can find it

Maybe we have made her blind

So she tries to cover up her pain and cut her woes away

'Cause cover girls don't cry after their face is made

But there's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing, the world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Oh-oh, oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing, yhe world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

She has dreams to be an envy, so she's starving

You know, covergirls eat nothing

She says beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything

What's a little bit of hunger?

I could go a little while longer, she fades away

She don't see her perfect, she don't understand she's worth it

Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface

Oh, oh

So to all the girls that's hurting

Let me be your mirror, help you see a little bit clearer

The light that shines within

There's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing, the world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Oh-oh, oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing, the world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

No better you than the you that you are (no better you than the you that you are)

No better life than the life we're living (no better life than the life we're living)

No better time for your shine, you're a star (no better time for your shine, you're a star)

Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful

And there's a hope that's waiting for you in the dark

You should know you're beautiful just the way you are

And you don't have to change a thing, the world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Oh-oh, oh-oh

And you don't have to change a thing, the world could change its heart

No scars to your beautiful, we're stars and we're beautiful

Avatar
Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

IMPERDIBLES

ver fotogalería

JLo muestra de más en estas fotos y calienta a más de uno

Jennifer López vuelve a dar de qué hablar por una foto con un vestido que no le dejó nada a la imaginación a sus fervientes seguidores.

Paulina Vega baila en ropa interior y sus seguidores enloquecen

El video hace parte de la sesión fotográfica de la ex Miss Universo para la revista Maxim Colombia.

¿Kourtney Kardashian y Justin Bieber retoman su romance?

La celebridad y el joven cantante fueron captados en un club nocturno y a juzgar por las imágenes están más juntos que nunca.

A Kendall Jenner le falta una pierna y sus seguidores enloquecen

Todo sucedió en la noche de los Globos de Oro.

Pamela Anderson sorprendió a sus fanáticos con su nueva cara

¿La ex playboy sale sin maquillaje o abusó de las cirugías en su cara?

La foto "hot" de Selena Gómez derrite a sus fanáticos

La cantante estadounidense ha publicado una instantánea en donde deja ver su sexy tatuaje ¡OhhhhSiii!

Justin Bieber arremete contra Selena Gomez y The Weeknd

El ídolo juvenil afirma que la relación entre su exnovia y el intérprete canadiense es una invención diseñada.

los40 1.237.197 social influence

trending

  • #DevuelvanLos40
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar

© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00