Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tv

Hoy en 40

Filtran foto íntima de Lea Michele con ex protagonista de Glee

/ 24 ENE 2017 - 21:43 CET

La actriz quiso rendirle un tributo a su eterno amor Cory Monteith con quién además compartió reparto en la serie.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Lea Michele no olvida jamás a su ex compañero sentimental y de reparto en la serie Glee, Cory Monteith. En internet se ha compartido por la propia actriz, una foto de la intimidad de los dos actores que revela lo mucho que se amaron en el pasado.

En la imagen se aprecia la fecha y el lugar en donde fue tomada, lo curioso es que se imortalizó en 2012 justo un año después que el joven actor falleciera por sobredosis.

Una foto publicada por Lea Michele (@leamichele) el

 

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    Así se ven los actores de ‘Padres e Hijos’ después de 16 años

    Los 40 Principales Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Conoce a la Kim Kardashian mexicana

    Los 40 Principales Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Kendall Jenner no usa sostén en las calles de París

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Modelo de Victoria's Secret muestra un pezón en las calles de París

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    Emily Ratajkowski pasea a su perro en ropa interior

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    ¿Kylie Jenner tiene un tercer pezón?

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva
    los40 1.237.685 social influence

    trending

    • #DevuelvanLos40
    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00