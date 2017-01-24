Llega ‘Mercy’ de Shawn Mendes a #Lyrics40

You've got a hold of me

Don't even know your power

I stand a hundred feet

But I fall when I'm around you

Show me an open door

Then you go and slam it on me

I can't take anymore

I'm saying baby

Please have mercy on me

Take it easy on my heart

Even though you don't mean to hurt me

You keep tearing me apart

Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart

Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart

I'd drive through the night

Just to be near you, baby

Heart old and testified

Tell me that I'm not crazy

I'm not asking for a lot

Just that you're honest with me

My pride is all I got

I'm saying baby

Please have mercy on me

Take it easy on my heart

Even though you don't mean to hurt me

You keep tearing me apart

Would you please have mercy on me

I'm a puppet on your string

And even though you got good intentions

I need you to set me free

Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart

Would you please have mercy, mercy on my heart

Consuming all the air inside my lungs

Ripping all the skin from off my bones

I'm prepared to sacrifice my life

I would gladly do it twice

Consuming all the air inside my lungs

Ripping all the skin from off my bones

I'm prepared to sacrifice my life

I would gladly do it twice

Please have mercy on me

Take it easy on my heart

Even though you don't mean to hurt me

You keep tearing me apart

Would you please have mercy on me

I'm a puppet on your string

And even though you got good intentions

I need you to set me free

I'm begging you for mercy, mercy

Begging you, begging you, please, baby

I'm begging you for mercy, mercy

Ooh, I'm begging you, I'm begging you