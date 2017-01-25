Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El atrevido desnudo de Angelina Jolie tras divorciarse de Brad Pitt

/ 25 ENE 2017 - 21:49 CET

La actriz no había aparecido frente a cámaras después de su sonado divorcio con el también actor y las imágenes que nos dejó para la marca Guerlain son espectaculares.

Angelina Jolie se alejó de los cámaras y los eventos públicos desde el sonado divorcio con su ex esposo Brad Pitt. Y aunque en varias ocasiones fue captada por paparazzis junto a sus hijos, no habíamos tenido la oportunidad de verla de nuevo en acción.

Finalmente la celebridad fue elegida para ser la imagen de una de las casas de perfumes más importantes del mundo como lo es Guerlain.

Y su regreso fue por todo lo alto pues posó con muy poca ropa para el lanzamiento de la más reciente fragancia "Mon Guerlain". De modo que con esta foto la celebridad demuestra que está más que lista para continuar con su exitosa carrera y su vida personal.

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

