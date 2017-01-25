Guerlain Parfumeur, the French beauty brand since 1828, is honored to announce that Angelina Jolie is the icon of its new fragrance for women. #MonGuerlain
"I'm happy being myself, which I've never been before. I always hid in other people, or tried to find myself through the characters, or live out their lives, but I didn't have those things in mine." - Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie se alejó de los cámaras y los eventos públicos desde el sonado divorcio con su ex esposo Brad Pitt. Y aunque en varias ocasiones fue captada por paparazzis junto a sus hijos, no habíamos tenido la oportunidad de verla de nuevo en acción.
Finalmente la celebridad fue elegida para ser la imagen de una de las casas de perfumes más importantes del mundo como lo es Guerlain.
Y su regreso fue por todo lo alto pues posó con muy poca ropa para el lanzamiento de la más reciente fragancia "Mon Guerlain". De modo que con esta foto la celebridad demuestra que está más que lista para continuar con su exitosa carrera y su vida personal.
