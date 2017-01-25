Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Lista de nominados a la 89na entrega anual de los premios Oscar

La tierna carta de amor a los musicales "La La Land" recibió el martes 14 nominaciones a los premios Oscar.

/ / 25/01/2017 - 12:28 CET

Mejor película: "Arrival", "Fences", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hell or High Water", "Hidden Figures", "La La Land", "Lion", "Manchester by the Sea", "Moonlight".

Dirección: "Arrival", Denis Villeneuve; "Hacksaw Ridge", Mel Gibson; "La La Land", Damien Chazelle; "Manchester by the Sea", Kenneth Lonergan; "Moonlight", Barry Jenkins.

Actor: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield in "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"; Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences".

Actriz: Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins".

Actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals".

Actriz de reparto: Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea".

Película en lengua extranjera: "Land of Mine", Dinamarca; "A Man Called Ove", Suecia; "The Salesman", Irán; "Tanna", Australia; "Toni Erdmann", Alemania.

Guión adaptado: "Arrival", "Fences", "Hidden Figures", "Lion", "Moonlight".

Guión original: "Hell or High Water", "La La Land", "The Lobster", "Manchester by the Sea", "20th Century Women".

Cinta animada: "Kubo and the Two Strings", "Moana", "My Life as a Zucchini", "The Red Turtle", "Zootopia".

Corto animado: "Blind Vaysha", "Borrowed Time", "Pear Cider and Cigarettes", "Pearl", "Piper".

Diseño de producción: "Arrival", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Hail, Caesar!", "La La Land", "Passengers".

Cinematografía: "Arrival", Bradford Young; "La La Land", Linus Sandgren; "Lion", Greig Fraser; "Moonlight", James Laxton; "Silence", Rodrigo Prieto.

Mezcla de sonido: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Rogue One", "13 Hours".

Edición de sonido: "Arrival", "Deepwater Horizon", "Hacksaw Ridge", "La La Land", "Sully".

Música original: "Jackie", Mica Levi; "La La Land", Justin Hurwitz; "Lion", Dustin O'Halloran y Hauschka; "Moonlight", Nicholas Britell; "Passengers", Thomas Newman.

Canción original: "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)", "La La Land" (música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul); "Can't Stop The Feeling", "Trolls" (música y letra de Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Karl Johan Schuster); "City Of Stars", "La La Land" (música de Justin Hurwitz; letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul); "The Empty Chair", "Jim: The James Foley Story" (música y letra de J. Ralph y Sting); "How Far I'll Go", "Moana" (música y letra de Lin-Manuel Miranda).

Diseño de vestuario: "Allied", "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them", "Florence Foster Jenkins", "Jackie", "La La Land".

Documental (largometraje): "Fire at Sea," ''I Am Not Your Negro," ''Life, Animated", "OJ: Made in America", "13th".

Documental (cortometraje): "Extremis", "4.1 Miles", "Joe's Violin", "Watani: My Homeland", "The White Helmets".

Edición: "Arrival", "Hacksaw Ridge", "Hell or High Water", "La La Land", "Moonlight".

Maquillaje y peinado: "A Man Called Ove", "Star Trek Beyond", "Suicide Squad".

Cortometraje: "Ennemis Intérieurs", Sélim Azzazi; "La Femme et le TGV", Timo von Gunten y Giacun Caduff; "Silent Nights", Aske Bang y Kim Magnusson; "Sing", Kristof Deák y Anna Udvardy, "Timecode", Juanjo Giménez.

Efectos visuales: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "The Jungle Book", "Doctor Strange", "Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them", "Arrival", "The BFG", "Kubo and the Two Strings", "A Monster Calls".

 

