Kendall Jenner no puede disimular las manchas en su piel y estas fotos lo demuestran

/ 26 ENE 2017 - 20:59 CET

La modelo otra vez sufre de acné y muchos la han criticado porque no pudo disimularlo en la Semana de Alta Costura.

Kendall Jenner tiene uno de los rostros más bellos del mundo de la moda, sin embargo para nadie es un secreto que la joven celebridad ha sufrido desde siempre un grave problema de acné que muchos medios han registrado.

En esta oportunidad el mal se ha intensificado y se hizo notorio en la semana de Alta Costura, en importantes desfiles como los de Haute Couture en su colección Primavera-Verano y en otros importantes desfiles de diseñadores como Alexandre Vauthier, Givenchy y Chanel.

Las fotos muestran que no ha superado esta afección que puede perjudicar su carrera.

    Miguel Molina

