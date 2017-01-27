Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Selena Gomez publica una foto sin maquillaje

/ 27 ENE 2017 - 17:03 CET

La cantante se mostró al natural en Instagram.

Selena Gomez hace poco anunció a través de su cuenta de Instagram que será la productora de la serie '13 reason why' de Netflix que saldrá el próximo 31 de Marzo en la plataforma digital.

A peek at a passion project I've been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.

Un vídeo publicado por Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el

La ex estrella de Disney compartió una imagen en donde sale recostada sobre una mesa y sin una gota de maquillaje. Sus seguidores alabaron la valentía de la cantante al publicar la foto.

La foto ya cuenta con más de 4 millones de likes.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

