El nuevo look de Jamie Dornan que tiene a sus seguidoras tristes

/ 1 FEB 2017 - 14:29 CET

El actor está dejando atrás su sexy look de Christan Grey de '50 sombras más oscuras'.

Jamie Dornan se cansó del look de Christian Grey, personaje de las '50 sombras más oscuras', y decidió optar por raparse la cabeza y quedar calvo.

Muchas seguidores en redes sociales han reaccionado ante la noticia y lo critican pues afirman que se veía más sexy como estaba antes.

¿A ustedes les gustó el cambio?

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

