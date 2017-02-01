Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

#Lyrics40 Hoy aprende la letra de ‘Human’ de Rag'n Bone Man

Tenemos la letra de esta nueva canción que está en LOS40 en este 2017. Cántala con nosotros una y otra vez.

01/02/2017 - 18:22 CET
HUMAN - RAG'N BONE MAN

(I'm only, I'm only I'm only human, human)

Maybe I'm foolish, maybe I'm blind Thinking I can see through this and see what's behind. Got no way to prove it so maybe I'm lied

But I'm only human after all, I'm only human after all. Don't put your blame on me Don't put your blame on me

Take a look in the mirror and what do you see, Do you see it clearer or are you deceived in what you believe

Cause I'm only human after all, you're only human after all, Don't put the blame on me Don't put your blame on me

Some people got the real problems, Some people out of luck. Some people think I can solve them. Lord heavens above I'm only human after all, I'm only human after all. Don't put the blame on me. Don't put the blame on me.

Don't ask my opinion, don't ask me to lie Then beg for forgiveness for making you cry, making you cry Cause I'm only human after all, I'm only human after all. Don't put your blame on me, don't put the blame on me

Some people got the real problems. Some people out of luck Some people think I can solve them Lord heavens above I'm only human after all, I'm only human after all Don't put the blame on me Don't put the blame on me

I'm only human I make mistakes. I'm only human that's all it takes to put the blame on me Don't put the blame on me

'Cause I'm no prophet or messiah You should go looking somewhere higher. I'm only human after all, I'm only human after all Don't put the blame on me, don't put the blame on me

I'm only human I do what I can. I'm just a man, I do what I can. Don't put the blame on me, Don't put your blame on me.

 

