Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tendencias

Hoy en 40

Khloe Kardashian se operó los labios para parecerse a Kyie Jenner

/ 2 FEB 2017 - 14:56 CET

La estrella de Hollywood se operó los labios y se ve muy cambiada.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

A Khloe Kardashian desde muy chiquita le llamaban el 'patito feo' de la familia y por eso decidió hacer un cambio en su dieta y así conseguir un cuerpo atlético con el que se ha robado muchas miradas en Instagram.

En las últimas vacaciones familiares la estrella publicó una foto donde se ve totalmente diferente y es evidente la operación que se hizo en sus labios para parecerse a su hermanastra Kylie Jenner.

Island Vibes 🌴🌴🌴

Una foto publicada por Khloé (@khloekardashian) el

Avatar
Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

Fotogalerías más vistas

Así luce la nueva Miss Universo sin una gota de maquillaje

Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

Los mejores memes que nos dejó Miss Universo 2016

Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

El apasionado beso de Cara Delevingne y Kendall Jenner que todos quieren ver

Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

Kylie Jenner se operó los senos y sus seguidores enloquecen

Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

Andrea Tovar, actual señorita Colombia, está soltera

Los 40 Principales Colombia / Madelaine Lorena Leal
los40 1.239.420 social influence

trending

  • #DevuelvanLos40
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar

© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00