Miss Canadá le responde a los que la llaman ‘gorda’

/ 2 FEB 2017 - 17:02 CET

Siera Bearchell fue tíldada de gorda por sus compañeras del certamen.

Siera Bearchell, Miss Canadá fue víctima de críticas durante el certamen de Miss Universo. La joven de 23 años fue acusada en varias ocasiones por parte de sus compañeras de estar 'gorda'.

A raíz de las críticas, Siera ha publicado mensajes a través de su cuenta de Instagram en donde afirma sentirse orgullosa de su peso y de su imagen.

"Con tanto enfoque en lo externo, no es de extrañar que suframos tanto internamente. 💭He visto la foto de la izquierda que ha estado circulando a través de los medios de comunicación. La foto de la derecha está directamente en el sitio de prensa de @missuniverse. Es muy triste que las mujeres se enfrenten a este tipo de críticas y odio en un mundo que necesita positividad ahora, más que nunca. Necesitamos elevar a las mujeres en nuestras vidas en lugar de menospreciarlas por su apariencia. Tenemos que celebrar la diversidad y singularidad que todos exhibimos. Hay belleza más allá del tamaño. Hay belleza más allá de caminar en el escenario en un bikini. Hay belleza más allá de mirar una manera particular. Es hora de darse cuenta de que la verdadera belleza, la autoestima y la validación empiezan desde dentro". afirmo en Instagram.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

