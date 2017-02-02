With so much focus on the external, it's no wonder we suffer so much internally. 💭 I've seen the photo on the left circulating through media online. The photo on the right is directly from the @missuniverse Press Website. It's so sad that us women face this kind of criticism and hatred in a world that needs positivity now, more than ever. We need to uplift the women in our lives rather than belittle them for their appearance. We need to celebrate the diversity and uniqueness that we all exhibit. There is beauty beyond size. There is beauty beyond walking on stage in a bikini. There is beauty beyond looking a particular way. It's time to realize that true beauty, self-worth and validation start from within. #beautybeyondsize #bodydiversity #confidentlybeautiful #misscanada #missuniverse
This is the generation of body diversity. This is the time we start working together to redefine the global vision of beauty. THANK YOU for every message, every comment and every story you have shared with me. 🙏🏻 I was proud to the point of tears to represent myself, my country, and the women of the world. I promise you, this is just the beginning.🇨🇦🙌🏻 #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse #misscanada
"How does it feel to be so much.. larger than the other delegates?"• I was just asked this question in a press junket by a member of the media. I was left almost speechless. I thought, "How does it feel to be myself? How does it feel to be confident in who I am? How does it feel to fulfill my dream of representing Canada on the Miss Universe stage? How does it feel to be a role model for so many young women who struggle to find someone to look up to? How does it feel to redefine beauty?"- My answer- It feels great. #confidentlybeautiful #beautybeyondsize #bodydiversity #missuniverse #misscanada @missuniverse
I have a vision to redefine beauty. I have a vision in which women around the world will recognize that true beauty, validation and self-worth start from within. I have a vision that regardless of our age, gender, race, background and personal views, we will support and encourage one another to be comfortable in our own skin. #confidentlybeautiful • If you are awake, LIVESTREAM the @missuniverse Preliminary Competition starting at 6am ET (5am SK 🌾) 🇨🇦🇵🇭 #missuniverse
Be humble in your confidence, yet courageous in your character. 🌾 Sask pride with this green. @MissUniverse #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse #misscanada
Mood. 😙😚😘 • Showing off my @fifthavenuecollection ring or blowing kisses to supporters? 🇵🇭❤🇨🇦 #missuniverse #confidentlybeautiful
My face every time I read your comments and messages. 😁 Thank YOU all so much for your encouragement, support and kind words. ❤🙏🏻 Much love for you all. #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse 🇵🇭❤🇨🇦
🙋🏻 Good morning from 🇵🇭 One more day of rehearsals until our official judging segments begin! #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse
Siera Bearchell, Miss Canadá fue víctima de críticas durante el certamen de Miss Universo. La joven de 23 años fue acusada en varias ocasiones por parte de sus compañeras de estar 'gorda'.
A raíz de las críticas, Siera ha publicado mensajes a través de su cuenta de Instagram en donde afirma sentirse orgullosa de su peso y de su imagen.
"Con tanto enfoque en lo externo, no es de extrañar que suframos tanto internamente. 💭He visto la foto de la izquierda que ha estado circulando a través de los medios de comunicación. La foto de la derecha está directamente en el sitio de prensa de @missuniverse. Es muy triste que las mujeres se enfrenten a este tipo de críticas y odio en un mundo que necesita positividad ahora, más que nunca. Necesitamos elevar a las mujeres en nuestras vidas en lugar de menospreciarlas por su apariencia. Tenemos que celebrar la diversidad y singularidad que todos exhibimos. Hay belleza más allá del tamaño. Hay belleza más allá de caminar en el escenario en un bikini. Hay belleza más allá de mirar una manera particular. Es hora de darse cuenta de que la verdadera belleza, la autoestima y la validación empiezan desde dentro". afirmo en Instagram.
