El nuevo amor de Bella Thorne tiene a todos muy consternados

/ 2 FEB 2017 - 18:22 CET

A la actriz la llaman la 'rompecorazones de la música'.

Hace unos días Bella Thorne fue pillada muy cariñosa con un misterioso hombre en una playa ubicada en Santa Mónica, California. Sin embargo, ninguna de las amigas de la actriz ha publicado fotos en sus redes sociales sobre esta nueva pareja.

