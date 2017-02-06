Celebrating #IDONT last night in LA. 🎂❤🔥📷: Josh Blanchard/Getty Images @jdbphotog
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
In the studio with YG. So excited to share #IDONT with you all! 🎤🎶
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Getting ready for the ball drop on @officialNYRE! Are you watching, #Lambily? #rockineve @ryanseacrest
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
#Lambily! Don't forget to look up at the #EmpireStateBuilding tonight and every night until #Christmas at 7:00 PM to see the #AIWFCIY light show! Check it out on YouTube if you can't catch it live! Link is in my bio 🎅🏼☃️🎄 [📷: Jeff Kravitz @jeffkravitz]
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Only two more #AIWFCIY shows at the @beacontheatre left! See you tonight at 8pm. 😘🎄🌟🎁☃️🎅🏻🐏
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Lambs! My @maccosmetics beauty icon collection is finally available in stores ... just in time for the holidays! #MACMariahCarey 💄💋
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Excited for another show at @beacontheatre tonight! See you at 8 PM, lambs! #AIWFCIY
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
I love you @beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight! ❤️😘🎤🙌🏽💋#merrychristmas
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Mariah Carey vuelve a ser tendencia en Twitter y esta vez es a causa de una prenda que uso para ir al gimnasio.
La cantante publicó hace unos días una sensual foto donde está haciendo ejercicio con unos 'tenis tacón' diseñados por Rihanna para Puma.
Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness
Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
Mariah aprovechó para compartir con sus seguidores su rutina de ejercicios mientras usa un body muy sexy, una chaqueta beisbolera.
Un vídeo publicado por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00