Critican a Mariah Carey por usar ‘teni tacón’ para ir al gym

/ 6 FEB 2017 - 17:29 CET

Los tacones estilo tenis fueron diseñados por la cantante Rihanna para Puma.

Mariah Carey vuelve a ser tendencia en Twitter y esta vez es a causa de una prenda que uso para ir al gimnasio.

La cantante publicó hace unos días una sensual foto donde está haciendo ejercicio con unos 'tenis tacón' diseñados por Rihanna para Puma.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness

Una foto publicada por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el

Mariah aprovechó para compartir con sus seguidores su rutina de ejercicios mientras usa un body muy sexy, una chaqueta beisbolera.

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

Un vídeo publicado por Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) el

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

