Irina Shayk enloquece a sus seguidores con drástico cambio de look

/ 8 FEB 2017 - 13:09 CET

La modelo decidió optar por el color rubio intenso.

La modelo rusa Irina Shayk ha enloquecido a sus seguidores de Instagram al mostrar su nuevo y arriesgado look. 

La actual novia del actor Bradley Cooper compartió a través de sus redes sociales, una foto en donde su pelo aparece totalmente rubio y más corto de lo habitual. 

@thelovemagazine S/S 2017💦🌟 @alasdairmclellan @kegrand

Una foto publicada por irinashayk (@irinashayk) el

