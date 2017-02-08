This makes me so angry! 😡😡😡 Of course there the will be skin collecting. It's called 'skin' believe it or not. Having shorts just on the hips have to be tight so that they don't fall down so think about that too! Who cares what she looks like! She's probably one of the only true singers with a beautiful, natural voice left! #ladygaga #littlemonster #ladygaga4ever #superbowl #ladygagasuperbowl #stfu #mothermonster #beautiful #puretalent #hatersgonnahate #beproudofyourbody #stopbodyshaming #superbowl2017
too many people overlooked her amazing #halftime show to focus on her figure. this is what she had to say in response - @ladygaga: I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga #ladygaga #ladygagasuperbowl #thbd #thehollywoodbeautydetective #bodypositive
Lady gaga #ladygagasuperbowl #gaga #monster #queen
Goodbye haters! @ladygaga body is amazing!! #bodygoals #goals #ladygaga #ladygagasuperbowl #wellness
Love Her. 💜👸🏼 #ladygaga #loveyourself #bodylove #bodygoals #bodypositive #hatersbackoff #healthy #healthylifestyle #healthybody #beautiful #slay #ladygagasuperbowl
#Repost @onlinefitness4women with @repostapp ・・・ @ladygaga , we think you look AMAZING! We also think you are a fantastic person on the INSIDE which is what we at @onlinefitness4women believe is MOST important about a person- not what they look like. #ladygagasuperbowl #bodyshaming #notokay! (GETTY images)
#ladygagasuperbowl2016 #ladygagasuperbowl #halftimeshow #makeup #style #fashion #LADYGAGA
Flawless Queen 👑🔥 Lady Gaga #flawlessqueen #mothermonster #ladygagasuperbowl #ladygaga #sb51
A falta de razones de peso para criticar la impecable actuación que Lady Gaga ofreció este domingo en el intermedio de la Super Bowl, hay quien ha optado por censurar el impresionante vestuario de Versace que la cantante eligió para tal ocasión, en un claro homenaje a la estética más transgresora por la que apostaba en los inicios de su carrera.
A lo largo de su número musical, la artista lució primero un apretado mono plateado con unas impresionantes hombreras, medias de rejilla y unas botas haciendo juego que, en mitad de la actuación, sustituyó por unos shorts y un top que imitaba a las protecciones de los jugadores de fútbol americano. Este atuendo fue visto por algunos como demasiado revelador, aunque también hubo quien apuntó que la intérprete lucía una pequeña barriguita -inexistente para otros- que rebasaba su minúsculo pantalón.
Ahora la estrella ha decidido responder a todos ellos para dejar claro que se siente muy a gusto con su físico y que, por tanto, no le importa enseñar tanta piel como le permitan.
"Me he enterado de que mi cuerpo se ha convertido en motivo de debate, y solo quiero decir que me siento muy orgullosa de él, al igual que vosotros deberíais estar orgullosos del vuestro. Sin importar quiénes o cómo seáis. Podría daros un millón de motivos por los que no deberíais escuchar a nada ni nadie para tener éxito. Sed vosotros mismos, sin descanso. De eso están hechos los campeones. Muchas gracias a todos por apoyarme. Os quiero chicos", escribió Gaga junto a una fotografía suya subida al escenario del estadio NRG de Houston, Texas.
La intervención de Gaga en el descanso del famoso evento deportivo ha sido muy celebrada por sus compañeros de la industria musical. Katy Perry, la encargada de deleitar al público en la edición de 2015, ya le ha dado su aprobación a través de la esfera virtual, al igual que muchos otros cantantes que han quedado maravillados ante el despliegue de talento, acrobacias y la coreografía -notablemente elaborada para tratarse de Gaga- que acompañaron los grandes éxitos de la estrella.
Fuente: Bangshowbiz
