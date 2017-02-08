A falta de razones de peso para criticar la impecable actuación que Lady Gaga ofreció este domingo en el intermedio de la Super Bowl, hay quien ha optado por censurar el impresionante vestuario de Versace que la cantante eligió para tal ocasión, en un claro homenaje a la estética más transgresora por la que apostaba en los inicios de su carrera.

A lo largo de su número musical, la artista lució primero un apretado mono plateado con unas impresionantes hombreras, medias de rejilla y unas botas haciendo juego que, en mitad de la actuación, sustituyó por unos shorts y un top que imitaba a las protecciones de los jugadores de fútbol americano. Este atuendo fue visto por algunos como demasiado revelador, aunque también hubo quien apuntó que la intérprete lucía una pequeña barriguita -inexistente para otros- que rebasaba su minúsculo pantalón.

Ahora la estrella ha decidido responder a todos ellos para dejar claro que se siente muy a gusto con su físico y que, por tanto, no le importa enseñar tanta piel como le permitan.

"Me he enterado de que mi cuerpo se ha convertido en motivo de debate, y solo quiero decir que me siento muy orgullosa de él, al igual que vosotros deberíais estar orgullosos del vuestro. Sin importar quiénes o cómo seáis. Podría daros un millón de motivos por los que no deberíais escuchar a nada ni nadie para tener éxito. Sed vosotros mismos, sin descanso. De eso están hechos los campeones. Muchas gracias a todos por apoyarme. Os quiero chicos", escribió Gaga junto a una fotografía suya subida al escenario del estadio NRG de Houston, Texas.

La intervención de Gaga en el descanso del famoso evento deportivo ha sido muy celebrada por sus compañeros de la industria musical. Katy Perry, la encargada de deleitar al público en la edición de 2015, ya le ha dado su aprobación a través de la esfera virtual, al igual que muchos otros cantantes que han quedado maravillados ante el despliegue de talento, acrobacias y la coreografía -notablemente elaborada para tratarse de Gaga- que acompañaron los grandes éxitos de la estrella.

Fuente: Bangshowbiz