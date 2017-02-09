Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes
Ok Time to break out the @bellissimaprosecco and celebrate the privilege of making it to another fabulous year..let's all make this the best one yet for everyone! Thank you all for my kind birthday wishes! Here's to YOU Sweet People!!!! Cheers!!!!! 😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤❤️❤️❤️❤️
Thank you @chilledmagazine for your bubbling enthusiasm for my new range of #organic #Prosecco @bellissimaprosecco #bellissimaprosecco !!! To fill your flutes just ask your local retailer to get it in for you or check our interactive google map on our website at. 🍾🍾🍾 www.bellissimaprosecco.com 🍾🍾🍾🍾 We are shipping as fast as we can and loving your Bellissima photos holding up your bottles! Cheers my Friends! ❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾❤🍾
Thank you @people.magazines for making us a part of your body positivity and anti bullying conversation. Here's to a kinder gentler healthier happier America where individuality is celebrated, and beauty in every size and at every age is appreciated without judgement! Cheers!
Hey Guys get a preview of our @sportsillustrated @si_swimsuit shoot in @people And if you have a couple minutes watch the great video they put together at people.com with behind the scenes from our people shoot and conversation reinforcing body positivity! And thanks everyone for your warm words enthusiasm and sharing our joy! You're the best crowd around! Photog: Fabio Chizzola @people
8:00 this morning, eyes barely open, calm water sunblock, snorkel, and its out to the coral reef magic. Just call me Christeau!
Thank you @paragon_healthy_lifestyles
The Big CHRISTMAS Soccer Game Practice Sessions have Started! We have the BEST Coach @realrobertearl so we are sure to win
Christie Brinkley es una modelo de 63 años que ha posado recientemente para unas sexys fotos en la revista "Sports Illustrated" publicacón de la que fue imagen desde 1979.
Ahora con dos hijas, la sexy modelo ha demostrado que a pesar de los años su belleza es más impactante que la de cualquier jovencita que esté empezando en el mundo del modelaje.
"Gracias a la revista Sports Illustrated por enviar el mensaje de que lo bueno puede tener cualquier talla y que no tenemos fecha de caducidad" fueron sus palabras de agradecimiento por la oportunidad que le fue dada en la publicación.
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00