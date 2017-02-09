Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Modelo de 63 años posa en bikini y despierta la envidia de muchas

/ 9 FEB 2017 - 21:46 CET

Christie Brinkley es una famosa modelo quien ha dejado a muchos con la boca abierta con sus fotos para "Sports Illustrated"

Christie Brinkley es una modelo de 63 años que ha posado recientemente para unas sexys fotos en la revista "Sports Illustrated" publicacón de la que fue imagen desde 1979.

Ahora con dos hijas, la sexy modelo ha demostrado que a pesar de los años su belleza es más impactante que la de cualquier jovencita que esté empezando en el mundo del modelaje.

"Gracias a la revista Sports Illustrated por enviar el mensaje de que lo bueno puede tener cualquier talla y que no tenemos fecha de caducidad" fueron sus palabras de agradecimiento por la oportunidad que le fue dada en la publicación.

    Miguel Molina

