Las fotos de la pequeña hija de Adam Levine causan sensación en sus fans

12 FEB 2017 - 21:20 CET

El vocalista de Maroon 5 junto a la modelo Behati Prinsloo presentaron en sociedad a su hermosa hija.

Adam Levine recibió el pasado viernes su estrella en el Paseo de la fama de Hollywood, acto al que asistió con su bella esposa la modelo Behati Prinsloo.

Pero además de ser el centro de atención como ya es costumbre en los distintos eventos a los que asiste, esta vez alguien más se robó las miradas, se trata de la bella y tierna hija de la pareja, Dusty Rose Levine.

La bebé fue la sensación y las fotos que han circulado por la red de su primera presentación en sociedad, son tendencia por estos días.

