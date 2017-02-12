And the award for cutest supporter goes too... Dusty Rose! 😍 #AdamLevine was joined by wife #BehatiPrinsloo and their 4-month-old daughter, as he received his star on the Walk of Fame! 💕Click our bio link to see more adorable family pics from the ceremony! |📷: Chris Delmas/Visual Press
It's a family affair at #AdamLevine's Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony. The @maroon5 singer and @nbcthevoice coach celebrated the milestone with model and wife #BehatiPrinsloo and their precious baby Dusty Rose. Congrats Adam! I February 10, 2017 I 📷: David Livingston #GettyEntertainment
Вчера на Аллее славы🌟в Голливуде была заложена именная звезда лидера группы Maroon 5🎤Адама Ливайна. Очередное торжественное открытие🎉вполне могло бы затеряться в ряду подобных, если бы Адам и его супруга - модель Бехати Принслу - не привели на церемонию свою 4-месячную дочь Дасти Роуз😍, для которой это событие стало первым выходом в свет👼 Подробности по ссылке в профиле @hello__ru #hello__ru #AdamLevine
Daww: #AdamLevine and #BehatiPrinsloo's daughter Dusty Rose made her public debut at the #Maroon5 singer's ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! 👶🏻She is SO adorable. 😍📷: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
How beautiful is mini Bee?😍 I'm in love, she is so cute omg. #New Bee and Dusty at Adam's walk of fame ceremony yesterday. 💛 @behatiprinsloo @adamlevine #Behadam #behatiprinsloo #adamlevine #dustyrose #walkoffame #hollywood #gwenstefani #beeholic 💛
NEW beautiful family #adamlevine #beeprinsloo #behatiprinsloo #dustyroselevine #star #baby @adamlevine @behatiprinsloo
😍 👪 #adamlevine #behatiprinsloo #dustyroselevine
Adam Levine recibió el pasado viernes su estrella en el Paseo de la fama de Hollywood, acto al que asistió con su bella esposa la modelo Behati Prinsloo.
Pero además de ser el centro de atención como ya es costumbre en los distintos eventos a los que asiste, esta vez alguien más se robó las miradas, se trata de la bella y tierna hija de la pareja, Dusty Rose Levine.
La bebé fue la sensación y las fotos que han circulado por la red de su primera presentación en sociedad, son tendencia por estos días.
