La increíble transformación de la protagonista de "Precious" que bajó 77 kilos

/ 14 FEB 2017 - 04:37 CET

Gabourey Sidibe vuelve a ser tendencia en redes por las fotos en donde luce más delgada después de luchar siempre con su sobrepeso

Gabourey Sidibe es la actriz que hemos conocido como "Precious" y a quien siempre hemos visto con sobrepeso sin que es afecte su autoestima o forma de ver la vida.

Por estos días la joven artista vuelve a ser tendencia en redes por las fotos en donde luce mucho más delgada después de luchar siempre con su aspecto físico.

"Mi primera dieta comenzó a los 6 años. Nunca fui una niña delgada. Un día tuve que sentarme conmigo misma y decidir amarme, no importando cómo luciera mi cuerpo y lo que otras personas pensaran sobre él. Estoy cansada de sentirme mal todo el tiempo. Me cansé de odiarme” fueron sus palabras.

I can't stress enough how beautiful and talented you are and I hope one day to be noticed by you queen.💝

Una publicación compartida de @gaboureysidibefanclub el

Ahora se siente feliz por su increíble transformación y por su deseo de tener una mejor calidad de vida.

    Miguel Molina

