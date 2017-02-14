Actriz de "Precious" muestra en Instagram su nueva figura ► https://t.co/EVRH1GsTvZ #gaboureysidibe #instagram pic.twitter.com/2LpcK02S5p— Sitiope.com (@sitiope) 9 de febrero de 2017
Oscar nominated actress @gabby3shabby carries custom SK WiLBUR clutch for NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, February 11, 2017. #redcarpet #naacpimageawards #fashion #style #handcrafted #custommade #royalblue #leather #gaboureysidibe #empirefox #Precious #ahs #thebigc #madeinnyc #WhoAreUCarrying #SKWiLBUR #ItsAllInTheBag
Una publicación compartida de SK WiLBUR (@skwilbur) el
Congrats to #gaboureysidibe on her amazing weight loss. She's already dropped more than 100 lbs. after years of dieting and told InTouch: "My first diet started when I was six-years-old. I've never been a small girl," she revealed. "One day, I had to sit down with myself and decided that I loved myself no matter what my body looked like and what other people thought about my body. I got tired of feeling bad all the time. I got tired of hating myself." #goodforyougabby #empirefox #fenomlife
Una publicación compartida de Fenom Life (@fenomlife) el
#Repost @teamcurtainscom ・・・ We see you girl... #GaboureySidibe showcases her weight loss.
Una publicación compartida de Stardom101 Magazine (@stardom101mag) el
Instagram is cutting my long ass cover short but you get the picture! My book, This Is Just My Face( try not to stare) is officially available for preorder! I worked on this book for 3 whole years and it's finally done! The link to more info is in my bio! I hope you guys enjoy my journey from actor to writer, as much as I'm enjoying it! 💗🎉💗🎉💗🎉📚 Ps, dress by @grass_fields
Una publicación compartida de Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) el
"Biggies fixin to hurt, what's under that skirt".
Una publicación compartida de Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) el
Dark skin lookin glorious in color and in black and white! Make up : @cygmakeup Hair : @chuckielovehair Photography : @cassblackbird Styling : @jordenbickham @lanebryant #ThisBody
Una publicación compartida de Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) el
I am never NOT wearing a biggie shirt. And ain't never gon not neither!
Una publicación compartida de Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) el
Archivado en:
Gabourey Sidibe es la actriz que hemos conocido como "Precious" y a quien siempre hemos visto con sobrepeso sin que es afecte su autoestima o forma de ver la vida.
Por estos días la joven artista vuelve a ser tendencia en redes por las fotos en donde luce mucho más delgada después de luchar siempre con su aspecto físico.
"Mi primera dieta comenzó a los 6 años. Nunca fui una niña delgada. Un día tuve que sentarme conmigo misma y decidir amarme, no importando cómo luciera mi cuerpo y lo que otras personas pensaran sobre él. Estoy cansada de sentirme mal todo el tiempo. Me cansé de odiarme” fueron sus palabras.
I can't stress enough how beautiful and talented you are and I hope one day to be noticed by you queen.💝
Una publicación compartida de @gaboureysidibefanclub el
Ahora se siente feliz por su increíble transformación y por su deseo de tener una mejor calidad de vida.
