Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

radio

Hoy en 40

El topless de esta sexy actriz estadounidense revoluciona las redes

/ 17 FEB 2017 - 06:35 CET

Para la portada de la Revista Sports Illustrated la modelo Kate Upton mostró su espectacular físico y curvas en tres portadas muy sensuales.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Para la portada de la Revista Sports Illustrated la modelo y actriz estadounidense Kate Upton mostró su espectacular físico y curvas en tres portadas muy sensuales.

"No empezamos con la idea de las tres portadas. Pero cuando Kate estaba posando, fuimos probando distintos looks y cada uno se veía mejor que el anterior" contó el ditector de la Revista.

Lo mejor de esta publicación es que la sexy rubia, hizo un topless que a muchos les ha encantado y que calentó las redes.

The ⭐️ @yutsai88 #Repost @si_swimsuit ・・・ 😍😍😍 @kateupton

Una publicación compartida de Kate Upton (@kateupton) el

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    El incómodo encuentro de Justin Bieber con Selena Gomez y The Weeknd

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    La sorpresa de The Weeknd a Selena Gomez para celebrar San Valentin

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Al ‘Ken Humano’ se le pudrió la nariz

    Los 40 Principales Colombia / Madelaine Lorena Leal

    El nuevo color de pelo de Kylie Jenner que tiene en shock a su familia

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    Selena Gomez estaría embarazada de The Weeknd

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva
    los40 1.240.286 social influence

    trending

    • #DevuelvanLos40
    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00