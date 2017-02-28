Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La inusual y extraña forma de aplaudir de Nicole Kidman es objeto de burlas

/ 28 FEB 2017 - 01:05 CET

La actriz fue objeto de todo tipo de comentarios por esta particular forma de celebrar a los ganadores de los Oscars.

Nicole Kidman es objeto de memes y burlas en redes sociales por esta inusual y un poco cómica forma de aplaudir a los ganadores de la noche.

La actriz si pensarlo fue protagonista de la noche de premios pues las cámaras la captaron muy efusiva en el Dolby Theather. Como era de esperarse los comentarios no se hicieron esperar y los cibernautas la llamaron la "manos de tijera".

 

 

    Miguel Molina

