Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
The newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photograph by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
Behind-the-scenes at the @OneYoungWorld Ottawa opening ceremony yesterday! Dress and coat by @dior. The Haute Couture brand supports local artisans through their production in a small atelier in Paris, preserving tradition and craftsmanship #thewomenbehindmydress #ecoloves fashion information, in association with @Eco-Age
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
Suit is by @maiyet who are committed to forging partnerships with artisans globally and has entered into a strategic partnership with @buildanest, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to training and developing artisan businesses to promote entrepreneurship, prosperity and dignity in places that need it most. The jewellery is a selection of @catbirdnyc, whose pieces are handmade in Brooklyn using fair-trade and recycled gold, while all of their stones are conflict free, and @moniquepean #ecoloves fashion information, in association with @EcoAge
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
#Repost @calvinklein with @repostapp. ・・・ At the #metgala, actor + activist @emmawatson in a custom Calvin Klein Collection look designed in collaboration with @ecoage and made from sustainable cotton, satin, and taffeta woven from recycled plastic yarn. #mycalvins #manusxmachina
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
@oursharedshelf's Nov & Dec book is #Mom&Me&Mom by Maya Angelou
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
@oursharedshelf's Jan & Feb book is #TheVaginaMonologues by Eve Ensler
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
Archivado en:
Emma Watson, la protagonista de ‘La bella y la bestia’ sorprendió a todos sus seguidores con un topless que hizo para la revista Vanity Fair. La actriz sale con su torso completamente desnudo y usa una chaqueta estilo torero de la marca Burberry.
La actriz reveló en la entrevista que no le gustaba hablar sobre su novio pues prefiere mantenerlo alejado de los paparazzis y así estar en armonía.
