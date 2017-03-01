Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El topless de Emma Watson que tiene enloquecido a sus fans

1 MAR 2017

La actriz es la portada de la revista Vanity Fair.

Emma Watson, la protagonista de ‘La bella y la bestia’ sorprendió a todos sus seguidores con un topless que hizo para la revista Vanity Fair. La actriz sale con su torso completamente desnudo y usa una chaqueta estilo torero de la marca Burberry.

La actriz reveló en la entrevista que no le gustaba hablar sobre su novio pues prefiere mantenerlo alejado de los paparazzis y así estar en armonía.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

