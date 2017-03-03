Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La erótica foto de Selena Gomez que tiene enamorado a Justin Bieber

/ 3 MAR 2017 - 18:35 CET

La cantante sorprendió en instagram con una foto muy reveladora.

En los últimos días no hemos tenido noticias de Selena Gomez pues ha estado muy concentrada con el estreno de la serie '13 Reasons Why', donde la cantante es la productora ejecutiva.

Sin embargo, la intérprete de 'Ain't It me' compartió una foto muy sugestiva con sus seguidores de Instagram que como muchos han afirmado en la red social, volviería a enamorar a Justin Bieber con esta imagen.

La erótica foto de Selena Gomez que tiene enamorado a Justin Bieber

