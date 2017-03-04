Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Tíldan a Emma Watson de hipócrita por este polémico topless

4 MAR 2017 - 17:43 CET

Las imágenes han causado gran revuelo en redes.

Julia Hartley-Brewer es una columnista y locutora, que decidió criticar a la actriz de “La bella y la Bestia” por como lucía en una de sus fotos en Instagram.

La columnista público un trino donde dice: “Emma Watson: "Feminismo, feminismo... brecha salarial de género... ¿Por qué no me toman en serio? ... feminismo... oh, y aquí están mis tetas!"

Ante este trino, los usuarios se pusieron en contra de la locutora y sus comentarios se hicieron saber al instante pues muchos apoyaron el feminismo.

 

