In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
The newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photograph by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
In our March cover story, @EmmaWatson recalls the moments that almost led her to abandon Hollywood entirely: "I'd look at myself in the mirror and say, 'Who is this?' I didn't connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling." Read the full story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker.
Una publicación compartida de Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) el
@oursharedshelf's Jan & Feb book is #TheVaginaMonologues by Eve Ensler
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
I've been hiding copies of Mom & Me & Mom for @booksontheunderground on the tube today! See if you can find one tomorrow! 📚👀 @oursharedshelf
Una publicación compartida de Emma Watson (@emmawatson) el
Archivado en:
Julia Hartley-Brewer es una columnista y locutora, que decidió criticar a la actriz de “La bella y la Bestia” por como lucía en una de sus fotos en Instagram.
La columnista público un trino donde dice: “Emma Watson: "Feminismo, feminismo... brecha salarial de género... ¿Por qué no me toman en serio? ... feminismo... oh, y aquí están mis tetas!"
Emma Watson: "Feminism, feminism... gender wage gap... why oh why am I not taken seriously... feminism... oh, and here are my tits!" pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) 1 de marzo de 2017
Ante este trino, los usuarios se pusieron en contra de la locutora y sus comentarios se hicieron saber al instante pues muchos apoyaron el feminismo.
Fotogalerías más vistas
La erótica foto de Selena Gomez que tiene enamorado a Justin Bieber
La nueva y sexy novia de Caitlyn Jenner que deja a muchos sin palabras
Critican a Ashley Tisdale por su exagerado aumento de peso
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00