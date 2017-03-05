Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

La impactante foto de Selena Gomez que tiene preocupado a sus seguidores

/ 5 MAR 2017 - 19:44 CET

la cantante fue captada en el aeropuerto sin ninguna gota de maquillaje.

Selena Gomez fue pillada en el aeropuerto de Atlanta con un aspecto irreconocible pues lucía despeinada, descuidada y con la cara hinchada. Muchos seguidores afirman que es a causa de la enfermedad Lupus con la que ha luchado hace varios años.

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

