Selena Gomez Shows How to Wear Sweatpants With Class at the Airport - https://t.co/wETLIpg23M https://t.co/sLoVnLKPqI #SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/quU442Vqhj— Selena Gomez news (@selenagomezpix1) 2 de marzo de 2017
Selena has been spotted at the airport in Paris, France earlier today! #selenators #selenagomez @selenagomez #BestFanArmy #iheartawards 😍😍😘😘 pic.twitter.com/2H4MvKz2bf— SELENA MENDES (@selenag_shawn) 2 de marzo de 2017
Just woke up? Selena Gomez looks sleepy as she lands at Atlanta airport in baby blue outfit - Daily… https://t.co/Iqzy2YDQsn #SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/OJLpDotXiJ— Selena Gomez news (@selenagomezpix1) 2 de marzo de 2017
Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el
Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el
This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made)
Una publicación compartida de Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) el
Archivado en:
Selena Gomez fue pillada en el aeropuerto de Atlanta con un aspecto irreconocible pues lucía despeinada, descuidada y con la cara hinchada. Muchos seguidores afirman que es a causa de la enfermedad Lupus con la que ha luchado hace varios años.
Selena Gomez Shows How to Wear Sweatpants With Class at the Airport - https://t.co/wETLIpg23M https://t.co/sLoVnLKPqI #SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/quU442Vqhj— Selena Gomez news (@selenagomezpix1) 2 de marzo de 2017
Fotogalerías más vistas
La erótica foto de Selena Gomez que tiene enamorado a Justin Bieber
Enemiga de Nicki Minaj publica foto de la cantante sin cirugías
La impactante foto de Selena Gomez que tiene preocupado a sus seguidores
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00