Las polémicas fotos del trasero de Kylie Jenner

/ 5 MAR 2017 - 20:26 CET

La celebridad publicó unas fotos subidas de tono para su campaña de tienda por internet.

El trasero de Kylie Jenner nunca había estado tan descubierto como en esta campaña para promocionar su tienda de ropa.

La celebridad diseño camisetas en donde sale la foto de su trasero. Las pueden encontrar en tonalidades de negro, amarillo y gris.

The Exclusive Cheeks Tee Available Tomorrow Only at 9am pst

Una publicación compartida de Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) el

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

