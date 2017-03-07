Throwback to when Kourtney & I were 9&10. Not sure what's cooler Allison's LA Raiders boxers worn as shorts or Kourt's Reebok pumps & hair cut and me doing a hair flip per usual
I'm into throwbacks these days. I'm 19 & cowgirl Kourt is 20
I will always remember my first day of school. El Rodeo! Just found this pic and wanted to post it since it was my dad's birthday the other day!
Happy Father's Day dad! You were the best dad in the world! The last conversation I had with you, I told you that I was so lucky to have had the best example of what a dad should be and one day I will have kids and pass on everything you taught me. I'm so lucky to have had you as my dad. I love you
Happy Mothers Day to my grandma MJ. So happy I got to spend the day with you and my babies! You have taught all of us girls to be independent and work hard and I'm so grateful for you!
Back in Miami #OldSchool #GrootWedding
Después del traumante robo que vivió Kim Kardashian en Paris, la celebridad ha intentado volver poco a poco a las redes sociales para recuperar su vida normal y olvidar el suceso que la mantuvo 3 meses fuera del ojo público.
La celebridad ha usado su cuenta de Instagram para poner 'fotos vintage' y sin importar que sea un #TBT, ha compartido fotos de su familia años atrás.
La última publicación de la socialité ha causado revuelo en redes pues sale junto a su hermana Kourtney Kardashian cuando ella tenía 10 años y Kim solo 9. La imagen superó el millón de “me gusta” y tiene más de 6.000 comentarios.
