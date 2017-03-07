Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tendencias

Hoy en 40

Así lucían las Kardashian hace 26 años y sin cirugías

/ 7 MAR 2017 - 13:24 CET

Kim Kardashian publicó una imagen donde aparece junto a su hermana Kourtney.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Después del traumante robo que vivió Kim Kardashian en Paris, la celebridad ha intentado volver poco a poco a las redes sociales para recuperar su vida normal y olvidar el suceso que la mantuvo 3 meses fuera del ojo público.

La celebridad ha usado su cuenta de Instagram para poner 'fotos vintage' y sin importar que sea un #TBT, ha compartido fotos de su familia años atrás.

La última publicación de la socialité ha causado revuelo en redes pues sale junto a su hermana Kourtney Kardashian cuando ella tenía 10 años y Kim solo 9. La imagen superó el millón de “me gusta” y tiene más de 6.000 comentarios.

Avatar
Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

Fotogalerías más vistas

La nueva y exótica pareja de Justin Bieber que tiene enfurecidas a sus seguidoras

Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

Las polémicas fotos del trasero de Kylie Jenner

Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

La impactante foto de Selena Gomez que tiene preocupado a sus seguidores

Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

Enemiga de Nicki Minaj publica foto de la cantante sin cirugías

Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

Justin Bieber aparece semidesnudo en la playa y sus fans enloquecen

Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

La erótica foto de Selena Gomez que tiene enamorado a Justin Bieber

Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva
los40 1.242.783 social influence

trending

  • #DevuelvanLos40
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar

© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00