Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

logo Prisa Música
webcam
Radio en directo

tendencias

Hoy en 40

Las provocativas fotos de Megan Fox con poca ropa tras tener su tercer hijo

/ 15 MAR 2017 - 21:12 CET

La espectacular actriz posó en lencería dejando ver sus curvas a sólo 7 meses de haber traído al mundo a su tercer hijo.

Foto anterior Foto siguiente
Enviar a Tuenti Pin It

Archivado en:

Megan Fox ha dejado a sus seguidores con la boca abierta con la más reciente sesión fotográfica que protagonizó en donde lució simplemente espectacular mostrando mucha piel.

Las fotos y clips hacen parte de la campaña publicitaria para la marca de lencería Frederick's, en donde demostró lo sensual que sigue siendo después de tener tres hijos y además reafirmó un contrato para una nueva campaña llamada "Hollywood X Megan Fox" que se lanzará en navidad.

My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.

Una publicación compartida de Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) el

Lights. Camera. Action ✨ Shop Megan Fox's (@the_native_tiger) top looks - link in bio #FredericksxMeganFox

Una publicación compartida de Frederick's of Hollywood (@fredericks_hollywood) el

Avatar
    Miguel Molina

    Fotogalerías más vistas

    Filtran fotos del matrimonio de Miley Cyrus y sus seguidores no lo pueden creer

    Miguel Molina

    El escándalo sexual que involucra a Rihanna y que sus fanáticos no pueden creer

    Los40 Colombia / Miguel Molina

    Enemiga de Nicki Minaj publica foto de la cantante sin cirugías

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    El drástico y alocado cambio de look de Selena Gomez

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

    ¿Kendall Jenner pasó por el quirófano?

    Los40 Colombia / Andrea Lorena Durán Silva
    los40 1.244.227 social influence

    trending

    • #DevuelvanLos40
    Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

    Webs de PRISA

    cerrar ventana
    cerrar

    © CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00