My @fredericks_hollywood campaign has launched. Stay tuned for more including my personal collection coming holiday 2017.
Once a vampire...always a vampire.
"My definition of beauty is simplicity, elegance, and sensuality. I think that when a woman is in harmony with herself and remains true to her values, she will glow naturally." -Megan Fox (@the_native_tiger) #FredericksxMeganFox
Definition of perfection #wcw #wceveryday #meganfox
Touch of love💋 #meganfox #fredericksofhollywood #love #of #kiss #you #friends #followme #addiction #fashion #beauty #naturalhair #nature #forever #follow4follow #new #pic #goodday #skin
Wooow..❤❤ #meganfox #hot #fashion #hairstyles #hair #beauty #photooftheday #lipstick #body #cool #tv #new #girl #goodmorning #instagood #love #wow #goals #sexy #instagra #followme
👀👀🌡Megan Fox, nouvelle égérie lingerie de Frederick's of hollywood. La température monte l'été approche🔥 #meganfox #meganfoxlingerie #hot #lingerie #egerie #fredericksofhollywood #🔥 #🌡 #😍
Check my story out for possible additions/replacements for my page. DM me who you'd like to see. #meganfox #megan #cute
Archivado en:
Megan Fox ha dejado a sus seguidores con la boca abierta con la más reciente sesión fotográfica que protagonizó en donde lució simplemente espectacular mostrando mucha piel.
Las fotos y clips hacen parte de la campaña publicitaria para la marca de lencería Frederick's, en donde demostró lo sensual que sigue siendo después de tener tres hijos y además reafirmó un contrato para una nueva campaña llamada "Hollywood X Megan Fox" que se lanzará en navidad.
Lights. Camera. Action ✨ Shop Megan Fox's (@the_native_tiger) top looks - link in bio #FredericksxMeganFox
