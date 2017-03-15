— ¿Dónde estoy?— Tuitero Regio (@TuiteroRegio) 15 de marzo de 2017
Congrats to Emma Watson on the release of @beautyandthebeast this Friday.
Emma Watson fue víctima de hackers quienes filtaron fotos íntimas suyas en las redes sociales en las últimas horas.
La protagonista de "La Bella y la Bestia" ha aparece en ropa interior donde un estilista años atrás y aunque las imágenes no tienen un contenido sexual, sí son una clara violación a la intimidad de la actriz.
Según fuentes cercanas a la famosa actriz, le informaron a un diario británico que podría existir un video en donde sale totalmente desnuda pero no se le ve la cara.
Watson se une a celebridades de la talla de Rihanna y Jennifer Lawrence, quienes también han sido víctima de este tipo de piratas informáticos.
