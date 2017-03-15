Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

Filtran fotos íntimas de Emma Watson que la dejan al descubierto

/ 15 MAR 2017 - 23:44 CET

La protagonista de "La Bella y la Bestia" está pasando por un momento complicado respecto a la violación de su intimidad.

Emma Watson fue víctima de hackers quienes filtaron fotos íntimas suyas en las redes sociales en las últimas horas.

La protagonista de "La Bella y la Bestia" ha aparece en ropa interior donde un estilista años atrás y aunque las imágenes no tienen un contenido sexual, sí son una clara violación a la intimidad de la actriz.

Según fuentes cercanas a la famosa actriz, le informaron a un diario británico que podría existir un video en donde sale totalmente desnuda pero no se le ve la cara.

Watson se une a celebridades de la talla de Rihanna y Jennifer Lawrence, quienes también han sido víctima de este tipo de piratas informáticos.

    Miguel Molina

