I'm sorry that I'm bothering you. I do not want to be intrusive and I do not want to disturb you. I love you @theweeknd very much and you @selenagomez for me means a lot. and Selena ... she revived me, now I am here because of her. I became more confident, and really started to live, in spite of those who abused me and humiliated. but now is not the best time in my life, but it is certainly not the worst. I would like to ask the advice of @selenagomez. but I would be useful, and your advice. social networks Selena crazy. She never noticed me there. so I need your help. I understand that you do not care to me. but please help me. advice or beg - Tell me Selena. I will be very happy in this world, it will be the best gift. I love you. I want to get your attention. but if it interferes with you, just tell me. I'll stop. I am sorry again. I can never thank you enough. #selenaandtheweeknd #selenagomez #theweekend
Una publicación compartida de Kate Rekiyan (@kate.rekiyan.selenator.forever) el
@selenagomez and Abel @theweeknd 💙 #goals #cuties #abelandselena #selenaandtheweeknd #selenators #selfam #xo
Una publicación compartida de selenafanzs (@selenafanzs) el
January 28, 2017 #selenagomez #selenaandabel #selenaandtheweeknd #theweeknd #losangeles #la #california
Una publicación compartida de Selena & Abel (@selenandtheweeknd) el
January 27, 2017 #theweeknd #selenaandtheweeknd #selenaandabel #selenagomez
Una publicación compartida de Selena & Abel (@selenandtheweeknd) el
Abel & the gorgeous Selena ✌❤ #Selena #Abel #TheWeeknd #SelenaGomez #XO #RelationshipGoals #Selenaandtheweeknd #Sabel #AbelenaManip
Una publicación compartida de Abelena Manips (@twilightselenaa) el
credit to @oursexyselena for this bomb edit of our queen 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚#survivors #revivaltour #selenaandtheweeknd #selenators #selenagomez #whosays
Una publicación compartida de GreenForGomez (@spreadgreenfor_selena) el
So P won't be posting as much (check last post) but I have really easy courses this semester so don't worry about me lolll -👗 -B -👗 FOLLOW @_GLITTERGOMEZ FOR MORE! Hashtags: #selenagomez #selena #selgo #SG #revival #revivaltour #sg2 #killemwithkindness #handstomyself #sameoldlove #goodforyou #selenators #bestfanarmy #theweeknd #abelena #selenaandabel #selenaandtheweeknd #arianagrande #taylorswift
Una publicación compartida de Dedicated to our sunshine, (@_glittergomez) el
Here's the original edit/manip I made for our profile picture. I'm actually pretty proud of this☺️ -🌹 -P -🌹 FOLLOW @_GLITTERGOMEZ FOR MORE! Hashtags: #selenagomez #selena #selgo #SG #revival #revivaltour #kissandtell #ayearwithoutrain #whenthesungoesdown #starsdance #foryou #sg2 #itaintme #selenagomezandthescene #killemwithkindness #handstomyself #sameoldlove #goodforyou #selenators #bestfanarmy #theweeknd #abelena #selenaandabel #selenaandtheweeknd #arianagrande #taylorswift
Una publicación compartida de Dedicated to our sunshine, (@_glittergomez) el
Archivado en:
En las últimas horas han crecido los rumores sobre el abrupto rompimiento entre Selena Gómez y su novio el intérprete The Weeknd y la razón tendría nombre propio, Bella Hadid.
Al parecer la foto que publicó el cantante en su instagram en donde promociona "I Feel it coming" sencillo que hizo con Daft Punk, tiene una extraña imagen al parecer de una mujer, que muchos rumoran sería su ex.
Con semejante subliminal, todo parece indicar que la ex estrella de Disney habría enfurecido y puso punto final a su relación.
Una publicación compartida de The Weeknd (@theweeknd) el
Fotogalerías más vistas
El desastroso ‘twerking’ de Nicki Minaj que avergonzó a sus fervientes seguidores
El escándalo sexual que involucra a Rihanna y que sus fanáticos no pueden creer
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00