The Weeknd no ha olvidado a su ex y Selena Gómez enfurece

/ 16 MAR 2017 - 05:19 CET

En las últimas horas han crecido los rumores sobre el abrupto rompimiento de la joven pareja por una foto del cantante publicó en sus redes.

En las últimas horas han crecido los rumores sobre el abrupto rompimiento entre Selena Gómez y su novio el intérprete The Weeknd y la razón tendría nombre propio, Bella Hadid.

Al parecer la foto que publicó el cantante en su instagram en donde promociona "I Feel it coming" sencillo que hizo con Daft Punk, tiene una extraña imagen al parecer de una mujer, que muchos rumoran sería su ex.

Con semejante subliminal, todo parece indicar que la ex estrella de Disney habría enfurecido y puso punto final a su relación.

Tomorrow

Una publicación compartida de The Weeknd (@theweeknd) el

 

 

    Miguel Molina

