Liam Payne fue víctima del abuso del Photoshop

19 MAR 2017 - 17:09 CET

Quisieron hacerlo ver mucho más estilizado y cayeron en un terrible error.

Liam Payne ha empezado a trabajar en su carrera de solista para no quedarse atrás y aprovechar el éxito que tuvo tras estar en la banda juvenil, One Direction.

El cantante aceptó ser portada de la última edición de la revista Rollacoaster de Reino Unido. Lo que no se percató el artista fue que al publicar las imágenes y al abusar del Photoshop, le borraron sus pezones.

La imagen que fue publicada en el Instagram oficial de Lían Payne despertó curiosidad en sus seguidores por el pequeño detalle de los pezones.

📸

Una publicación compartida de Liam Payne (@liampayne) el

 

