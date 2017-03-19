It's about to get lit 🔥🔥🔥#vegas
What can I say. It's incredible that even now we are picking up these awards. This is down to the amazing One Direction fans who continue to support us around the world. I speak for every one of the band who are just blown away by the love we get from the fans. We wouldn't be here without you. It's an exciting time for each of us working on our solo material but One Direction is who we are and that will never change. #BRITs
Liam Payne ha empezado a trabajar en su carrera de solista para no quedarse atrás y aprovechar el éxito que tuvo tras estar en la banda juvenil, One Direction.
El cantante aceptó ser portada de la última edición de la revista Rollacoaster de Reino Unido. Lo que no se percató el artista fue que al publicar las imágenes y al abusar del Photoshop, le borraron sus pezones.
La imagen que fue publicada en el Instagram oficial de Lían Payne despertó curiosidad en sus seguidores por el pequeño detalle de los pezones.
