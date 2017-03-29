Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
Nice walk in the park with Cruzie & Olive ❤🐶 London is beautiful 🇬🇧 @cruzbeckham
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
Great to be back in Shanghai ❤
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
That Friday feeling when u know that your week of workouts are done .. 💪🏼
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
So on this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives.... To say we felt blessed is an understatement ... From day one he never slept through the night the only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be BoyZone on the radio and he would drop right off.... Thank fully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song ... Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome , polite and driven young man .. I'm proud that he lived through my career with me and I'm even prouder about the person that he has become ... Happy birthday Bust you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub X ❤ @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
Always good seeing old friends 🇦🇷 Pocho @psg @pocho22lavezzi
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
Archivado en:
David Beckham tiene a sus fanáticos un poco preocupados por la última foto que compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram. En la imagen se puede ver al mítico futbolista con cicatrices en el rostro, dentadura sucia y muy desgastado.
Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie
Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el
Pero tranquilos, la transformación de Beckham se debe a la caracterización de su personaje en la película de Guy Ritchie, 'Rey Arturo: La leyenda de Excálibur.'
Fotogalerías más vistas
Las particulares botas que diseña Rihanna generan burlas en redes sociales
Las fotos que comprueban que Selena Gomez estuvo en Bogotá con The Weeknd
El sugestivo baile de Demi Lovato en un gimnasio que todos quieren ver
trending
- #DevuelvanLos40
Webs de PRISAcerrar ventana
-
- SANTILLANA
- SANTILLANA Global
- PRISA Ediciones
- Alfaguara
- Alfaguara Infantil
- Alfaguara Juvenil
- Aguilar
- El País-Aguilar
- Suma
- Objetiva
- Objectiva
- Punto de Lectura
- Taurus
- Richmond
- SANTILLANA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brasil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- España
- Estados Unidos
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- México
- Paraguay
- Perú
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Rep. Dominicana
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
- SANTILLANA ESPAÑOL
- SANTILLANA FRANCES
- Sistema UNO
- IneveryCREA
- Fundación Santillana
- Brasil
- España
- Colombia
- Seminario de Narrativa y Periodismo
- Essay & Science
- Premio Viva Lectura
- El Boomeran(g)
- Tareas y más
-
- PRISA NOTICIAS
- PRISA Noticias
- EL PAÍS
- Blogs EL PAÍS
- Eskup EL PAÍS
- Servicios EL PAÍS
- Club de vinos EL PAÍS
- Escuela de Periodismo
- EL PAÍS de los Estudiantes
- S Moda
- El Viajero
- Clasificados EL PAÍS
- AS
- ASTV
- Megastore
- Apuestas
- Poker
- Motormercado
- Dalealplay
- Resultados deportivos
- Cinco Días
- PRISA Revistas
- Cinemanía
- Rolling Stone
- Meristation
- El Huffington Post
-
- PRISA RADIO
- PRISA Radio
- RADIO HABLADA
- ADN Radio
- Chile
- Costa Rica
- Cadena SER
- Caracol Radio
- Caracol 1260
- Continental
- W Radio
- EE UU
- Colombia
- México
- RADIO MUSICAL
- 40 Principales
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- España
- Guatemala
- México
- Panamá
- Bésame
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- México
- Cadena DIAL
- Colorín ColorRadio
- Concierto
- Corazón
- FMDOS
- Futuro
- HJCK
- Ibero Americana Radio Chile
- KeBuena
- Bésame Colombia
- Máxima FM
- M80 Radio
- Oxígeno
- Pudahuel
- Radioacktiva
- Radioactiva
- Radio Imagina
- Radio Uno
- Radiolé
- Rock&Pop
- Tropicana
- MÚSICA
- Merchandising On Stage
- Planet Events
- RLM
-
- PRISA TV
- PRISA TV
- CANAL+
- YOMVI
- PRISA TV Distribución de contenidos
- MEDIA CAPITAL
- TV
- TVI
- TVI24
- TVI Internacional
- PRODUCCIÓN AUDIOVISUAL
- Plural Entertainment
- España
- Portugal
- RADIO
- Cotonete
- Radio Comercial
- M80
- Cidade FM
- Vodafone FM
- REVISTAS
- Revista de Vinhos
- DIGITAL
- IOL
- Autoportal
- Maisfutebol
- V-ME
-
- PRISA DIGITAL
- 11824
- COMERCIAL Y MARKETING
- PRISA Brand Solutions
© CARACOL S.A. - Calle 67 # 7-37 Bogotá - Colombia . Tel. (571) 348 76 00