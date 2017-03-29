Los 40 -la radio de los éxitos>

El extraño aspecto físico de David Beckham

/ 29 MAR 2017 - 18:41 CET

Se trata de la caracterización para su personaje en la película de Guy Ritchie, Rey Arturo: La leyenda de Excálibur.

Archivado en:

David Beckham tiene a sus fanáticos un poco preocupados por la última foto que compartió a través de su cuenta de Instagram. En la imagen se puede ver al mítico futbolista con cicatrices en el rostro, dentadura sucia y muy desgastado.

Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie

Una publicación compartida de David Beckham (@davidbeckham) el

Pero tranquilos, la transformación de Beckham se debe a la caracterización de su personaje en la película de Guy Ritchie, 'Rey Arturo: La leyenda de Excálibur.'

Andrea Lorena Durán Silva

